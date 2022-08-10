MOREHEAD Special teams at Rowan County have been pitch-perfect since Kelly Ford took over the program in 2016.
Former and current soccer players have relished the opportunity to lend their kicking talents to the gridiron.
Under the direction of former coach Max Hammond III, the soccer Vikings continued to be one of the top programs in the 16th Region before he stepped down in January.
Hammond, a former kicker at Morehead State, would always make Ford aware if he had a candidate to join the football roster.
“Every year since I’ve been here, we’ve had a soccer player that wants to come out and kick,” Ford said. “Sometimes they may see a future that includes kicking in college. Coach Hammond, before he left, would always stress that he’s got one or two guys that could kick for you. We worked great together. It started when (former coach) Ray Graham was here.”
Rowan County won 134 matches in nine seasons with Hammond at the helm. The Vikings advanced to two state quarterfinals. The program has won 21 straight district titles.
Chase Alderman pulled double duty last season for the soccer and football teams. He made 24 of his 28 PAT attempts and was successful on all three of his field goal tries.
Alderman eventually gravitated to other roles by the end of 2021. He made six tackles in a postseason game from the cornerback position.
Ford believes a player’s experience and success in other sports can have a significant influence on his program, and vice versa.
“I think the greatest thing that ever happened to Chase Alderman was when he came out and played football last year,” Ford said. “His whole demeanor in basketball became more physical. Even though he came out to just be a kicker, he expanded his role and caught a pass every now and then.”
Ford hopes for the same result with Rowan County’s new kicker this season. Weston Maxey played soccer for the Vikings until his freshman year and is the current point guard on the basketball team.
Maxey, a former teammate of Alderman’s, knew the football Vikings would be looking for a suitor and the idea of strapping on a helmet piqued his interest.
Maxey said he spent time kicking field goals during his freshman year, and that enjoyment stuck with him.
“After (Alderman) left, my buddies let me know about the position,” Maxey said. “I’ve got a background in soccer. I’ve done it all my life and I felt I was naturally good at kicking. I came out for the team, and I’ve done it ever since. When I would kick with my friends, I thought I was pretty good at it.”
Ford had that same thought. The coach always thought Maxey would be a perfect fit for his special teams.
“It’s been a long road coming,” Ford said, “because I was working with his mother for a long time to get him out here and play. I was just shocked when one day I was sitting here in my office and I got a text that said, ‘Hey coach, what should I bring to our first team meeting?’ I didn’t recognize the number, so I said, ‘Who is this?’”
It was Maxey, who hit the ground running and instantly started putting footballs between the uprights. He also quickly found out that he wouldn’t have to change his kicking style to be effective. It all comes down to practice and fundamentals.
“There’s really no difference between kicking a football and a soccer ball,” Maxey said. “When you get your technique down and you get used to the holder and the snapper, there’s really not much difference to it.
“I’m no Evan McPherson, I’ll tell you that,” he added, referring to the Cincinnati Bengals kicker. “It did take some getting used to, that’s for sure. But it’s a challenge just like anything else. I’m willing to put in the work to give us a chance to win some more ball games this year.”
Ford still had to test his skills out before officially making Maxey part of the roster. It took just one kick to confirm what he already knew.
“I told him what to bring for that first meeting, including his physical,” Ford said. “He’s one of the best athletes in the building. He’s similar to Chase. When he transitioned to kick for football, he was a natural. I said, ‘I want to see what you can do.’ His first punt went 45 yards. I said, ‘Yeah, we can work with that.’
“He’s figured out that he likes the rugby style,” Ford continued. “It’s his natural kicking motion. We started him out on regular PATs and then we backed him up to 40 yards and he crushed that, too.”
Maxey has already faced some big moments on the hardwood and believes he can handle the bright kicker spotlight, especially when the outcome of a game hangs in the balance.
“It does create a different challenge when you have big linemen coming at you and for the ball,” Maxey said. “But you got that helmet on and coach Ford always tells me to keep my head down, stay locked in and follow through.
“Sometimes the game comes down to you,” he added. “You can either be the hero or the villain. It’s all just repetition. It doesn’t really feel that much different between a practice and a game.”
Ford said it means the world to him that players from other sports at Rowan County want to be part of his program.
“We have great teamwork,” Ford said. “You need the best athletes on the field, on the court and on the baseball field. We need all those kids playing everything. We strive to do that. Every coach here has a great working relationship. Whether it’s soccer or basketball, there has never been a problem with sharing athletes.”