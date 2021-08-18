OLIVE HILL It was just six seasons ago that West Carter hosted and won its first playoff game in school history.
Fast-forward to last November, and the Comets had a 15-time state champion coming to their home turf with a trip to Kroger Field — and a state final appearance — on the line.
The evolution of the West Carter program into the state conversation has been no easy task. Plenty of former Comets laid a solid foundation and each one since has supplied a building block.
West Carter has made its way to the mountain. The current group of seniors, including Jackson Bond, Sam Jones and Blake McGlone, are prepared to carry on that tradition after the departure of difference-maker and state-leading rusher Leetavious Cline.
“There will be people that are going to doubt us and some people that will be looking out for us,” McGlone said. “All we can do is play. We have to show up and give 100%. We can’t get down on ourselves. If we mess up, it’s already in the past. We just go on to the next one.”
The three teammates have all been multi-year starters. Jones said it’s been all business for the Comets this offseason and is confident the team will be ready for another charge towards a Class 2A championship.
“It has been very serious,” Jones said. “We have a lot of expectations to live up to. Last year, we finished very well. I think we can make another good run this year.
“We have to embrace that and at the same time live up to them. I believe that we are going to do that. We have all stepped up this year.”
Jackson Bond is still rehabbing a torn ACL injury he suffered on Feb. 3 during the latest West Carter basketball season. The senior has progressed well with doctors at Marshall and hopes to be back on the field before the biggest game of the year in Carter County.
“It’s been going really well,” Bond said. “Rehab has gone really well. I am happy with the progress that I have made after my injury. The earliest they can release me is Sept. 5. It’s right before the East Carter game. That is what I am shooting for.”
Bond hasn’t missed a team activity since the injury. It is important for him to be with his teammates at practice. The team is a close-knit group.
“I want to be out here and be with the team,” Bond said. “It would be a bad look for a senior not to be out here just because he is injured. I just come out here as much as I can. I watch and I can learn so I don’t fall too far behind.”
Fourth-year coach Daniel Barker said the three each have different personalities that mesh well together. They have had a great influence on the rest of the Comets.
“Blake is the thermometer for the team,” Barker said. “We play music at practice, and he will be out there dancing. If he’s having a great day, then everyone will have a great day. He’s the personality of the team. Sam Jones is very business-like. Even as a freshman and a sophomore, he was the first person to tell everybody to settle down and to do their job. He is very blue-collar.
“Jackson is a mixture of the two,” Barker continued. “You never really know what you are going to get with him. Having those three guys that have played so much and their personalities being so different, it means a lot to the team. They all get along really well. They are great friends. It is a great dynamic for our team.”
Barker emphasized all three share a similar trait. They have grown to be valuable leaders and will take on an even bigger role in the upcoming season.
“They have fit that bill since Day 1,” Barker said. “We played them as freshmen. They came in and did some really great things for us, especially during their sophomore and junior years. The different things they do really sets us up leadership-wise.”
West Carter posted its first 10-win season in 2020. The Comets keep enhancing their history and McGlone believes the state semifinal against Beechwood showed how much the program has improved and what it means to the players and the community.
“It’s amazing to see how much we have grown,” McGlone said. “My brother played here. There were a lot of people at those games, but now West Carter is winning more. There were so many people there for the Beechwood game. It was a great atmosphere.
“Everybody knew coming in that we had Leetavious. The game showed that this team is built right. We should be talked about, and we were one of the best teams in Class 2A.”
Bond said the team will look different this year, but the winning mentality will remain.
“We have definitely lost a lot,” Bond said. “It was one of the best classes to ever come through this school. Many people forget that we are bringing back so many people. There weren’t a lot of people who got to see Cole Crampton last year. He is the real deal. He is a top-three running back in this area.”
Jones will be more active on both sides of the ball this season. He will see more snaps on offense, but his emphasis will be on defense. He scored a defensive touchdown and accumulated 62 tackles at outside linebacker last year. He will start at the position for the fourth straight season.
“I want to step up and be more of a leader this year,” Jones said. “We had a lot of guys that led this team well last year. I want to step up and help some of the younger guys so they will have more confidence this year. I want to set an example on and off the field. I believe you can compare football to the real world.”
The seniors have enjoyed the ride and get one last chance to make their own mark on history.
“It’s been the best four years of my life,” Bond said. “I love playing football and to be a part of changing this program. It has been special.”
Added McGlone: “I love everything about playing football at West Carter. I miss it already, thinking about how I am already a senior. It’s crazy to think how fast it went.”
(606) 326-2654 |