PAINTSVILLE Parker Preece did not agree with his prognosis.
The Paintsville offensive lineman had just experienced the end of his junior season only four games into the 2020 campaign.
Preece dislocated his knee at practice prior to the Tigers’ matchup with West Carter on Oct. 17. He suffered a complete knee dislocation that resulted in tearing three major ligaments — the ACL, PCL and the MCL.
“When I was laying on the ground, I looked down and my leg didn’t look right,” Preece said. “When I went to the hospital, they sent my X-ray to another surgeon and he said I wouldn’t walk normal again. I thought, ‘That isn’t right; I will play again.’”
Preece endured a six-hour surgery to repair the damage before he started the long road back. Two months later, the doctors performed another manipulation to remove scar tissue so he could bend his knee past 90 degrees.
Doctors were encouraging, but the senior would always turn the conversation to his return to the gridiron. The motivation to play in the Tigers’ 2021 season opener never left his mind.
“I thought I was going to be back playing no matter what they said,” Preece said. “I went to Marshall Orthopedics and Sports Therapy. They fixed me up pretty good.”
Preece’s drive and determination quickly caught the eye of new Paintsville coach Trevor Hoskins.
The lineman never missed a weight-lifting session or a spring practice during his rehab sessions. Preece just wanted to be around his teammates.
Hoskins said the senior’s recovery has been remarkable. It’s a tribute to his love of the game and his impressive work ethic.
“Parker Preece is a committed kid even though he was injured and couldn’t participate in anything,” Hoskins said. “He always shows up with a positive attitude. He was so hungry even before he was officially cleared to get back.
“Talking to the doctors and the medical personnel at Marshall that did the work on him, they said they hadn’t seen anything like that before,” he added. “It’s a testament to that young man. I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Paintsville faced plenty of injuries along its offensive front last year. The Tigers missed the services of Preece, but rallied around their fallen teammate during their march to the program’s first state title.
Preece had to watch from the Kroger Field sideline. It fueled his fire to play once again and help Paintsville return to Lexington this season.
“It felt good to watch the guys win a title,” Preece said. “They said they would do it for me while I was on the sideline. They went out and did it. Now, I want to go out and win another one and play in that game.”
New offensive line coach D.J. Ousley kept a watchful eye on Preece during the offseason because the senior would not slow down. He had to make him take a break.
“Parker has really put in the work,” Ousley said. “He goes as hard as he can all the time. Sometimes you have to get him to step back. He wants to get back and is doing everything he can to get better and get himself ready to go. I have to dial him back. I don’t want to take the chance. He is eager to go and is ready to play.”
Offensive lineman Matt Davis said witnessing Preece’s quick return to the practice field has been inspiring.
“I don’t think anyone expected him to be back so soon after such a major injury,” Davis said. “He has fought every day since it happened. He is ready to get back on the field and be with his brothers again.”
“Playing with him the last couple of years, it’s been amazing,” he continued. “When he went down, it was a struggle, but we have those guys that can always fill in if someone goes down. To see him back in the lineup, it’s been phenomenal.”
Running back Harris Phelps concurred with his teammate.
“He has definitely battled through a lot,” Phelps said of Preece. “He has worked his butt off to get back to this point. Hopefully, he will have a great year.”
The entire Tigers roster has been a part of Preece’s journey. They often would supply encouraging words to keep him going.
“I would usually tell them every milestone that I would reach,” Preece said, “and they would say, ‘Keep pushing, bro. You will soon be back on the field with us.’ I am out here now.”
Ousley said Preece is improving each day. The stability in his knee has returned and it’s only a matter of time until the muscles around the knee get stronger.
“With Parker coming back, it’s been a relief for me,” Ousley said. “You’ve got a guy that has been there and played in big games. He has put the time in. He knows how it’s going to be every Friday night. He’s a guy that will take care of everybody else on the line. Having three seniors on the front line, it helps us out tremendously.”
