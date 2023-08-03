CANNONSBURG Change can be a good thing.
A shift in success stepped into the spotlight for the Boyd County football program last season.
The Lions won eight games for the first time in two decades and for only the second time since 1987. Boyd County outlasted Rowan County in overtime last October to claim the first district title since 2008.
A change of seasons has motivated the team to keep ascension moving higher. The offense will see new faces on Friday night, including along the front line, but one player, in particular, was a constant presence last year and should see an increased role in 2023.
“One of our big returning guys from last season is Taryn Tackett,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “He started all season last year as a freshman. He was one of our best linemen. He has really worked hard during the offseason to grow and develop his body. I think he will have a great year leading this line on the field.”
Ferguson included names such as Erik Germann, Josh Holbrook and Marcus Lewis who saw action last year in the trenches or other positions that could slide into a lineman role.
Tackett is a crucial returner after the graduation of stellar seniors up front. The sophomore said he kept a watchful eye on his blocking teammates last season. He knows it takes more than just one guy to keep the team moving forward.
“I learned a lot about the hard work that you have to put in when it comes to playing on Friday nights,” Tackett said. “You have to come in, be a team and make this a brotherhood to win.”
The linemen have already solidified their bond during the offseason. Tackett said he takes his role as one of the new leaders on the team very seriously.
“It’s a very special thing,” Tackett said. “It’s very important to me to be a leader for these guys so we can go out there and win games. The biggest goal is trying to get to State.”
“I like to be both a vocal and lead-by-example leader,” he added. “I can get on the guys and try to teach them to do things the right way.”
Ferguson has seen that cohesion continue to grow and hopes it will extend into the season. Boyd County faces a new and improved schedule that should have them prepared for a new district slate after realignment.
“I want continuity and togetherness,” Ferguson said. “We want to make sure we can communicate with each other and they are playing as a unit. We want to function as a group of five that are together at all times. It doesn’t matter who is in (the game).”
Linemen spend the majority of their time in the weight room. It is a place where a player’s competitiveness is born. Pushing the iron around has created many friendly rivalries.
“When we are lifting weights, we definitely go at each other to see who can lift the most,” Tackett said. “At the end of the day, it’s a brotherhood. We want to pick each other up to get stronger and get better as a team.”
The quarterback has taken notice of the hard work. Junior Rhett Holbrook had a breakout season in the Lions’ prior campaign. He will have a new look line when he moves under center, but he still trusts the protection in front of him.
Tackett believes if the blockers up front can open a window of just three or four seconds, his quarterback “will definitely make a play.”
“They are doing really good right now,” Rhett Holbrook said. “They have stayed in the weight room and have stayed dedicated to the game right now. I feel that we are going to have a better line because of it. Jacob VerCrouse will be out with a knee injury until the middle of the year. But we have kids stepping up right now and linemen that are doing tremendous. We will be really good.”
Boyd County’s current roster may be in uncharted territory but it won’t curb expectations. The atmosphere will stay the same in hopes that the wins will keep coming.
“A lot of people may think it will be a down year for us,” Tackett said. “but we’ve had a lot of new people come out and I think we will have a pretty good year.”
“The culture of winning is growing here at Boyd County,” Ferguson said. “Coming off a district championship, it doesn’t mean anything right now. At the same time, we know that we can win. Winning the district last year in overtime and going through adversity and having to battle, it’s huge for us. When things get tough, we don’t have to worry about what will go wrong. We are going to figure out how to get it done and do it right.”
