It is not easy to describe the toughness it takes to be a successful two-way football player playing the running back and linebacker/safety positions.
East Carter coach Tim Champlin may have said it best when he described senior Charlie Terry.
“He’s just a tough, hard-nosed runner,” Champlin said. “He was a kid last year that wasn’t going to be brought down by one guy, and we had a great combination with him and (graduated Jacob) Underwood, with speed and ability to run downhill.”
The calendar has switched to a new year, and with it comes new members of the team and new responsibilities for Terry.
Two of East Carter’s top three leading rushers from a year ago — Underwood and Brodey Stamper — have graduated after accounting for more than half of the Raiders’ total rushing yards in 2020.
That leaves Terry to return, who made his presence known a season prior after tallying 664 yards and six rushing scores.
Now, he becomes the go-to in an offense that looks to lean more heavily on the ground-and-pound attack.
“We’re really looking forward to Charlie Terry running between the tackles and trying to play smash-mouth football, with four senior starting offensive linemen and one junior,” Champlin said.
Terry knows his teammates up front very well.
“I’ve played with that O-line since we were 5 years old,” Terry said. “I think they’re excited to have me running behind them, considering how long we’ve done it together.
“I think it’s going to be a bunch of guys out there playing ball together like we have for years and I think we’ll really put it together this year.”
Terry put it together towards the end of last season for the Raiders, rounding out the last two games by running for more than 150 yards and two scores in games against Boyd County and Russell.
He was also the team’s second-leading tackler, amassing 41 stops (five for a loss) and two sacks.
As a junior, Terry made a major jump and became an immediate contributor for East Carter. Now, in his final year suiting up for the Raiders, he looks to be one of the team’s vital leaders.
With that comes greater responsibility, which is something Terry has embraced.
“I would say I’m determined,” Terry said. “I know my guys, I’ve played with them for years, and I know everybody says this about their team, but I think we can beat anybody we face this year.”
Champlin already described Terry as a load to bring down, and with an intense offseason regimen, it appears tackling him could be an even more difficult feat in 2021.
“During the offseason, I was really focusing more on strength,” Terry said. “I was at the gym every evening, me and several of the other guys hit the gym, and I probably went seven days a week.”
Building on an already solid foundation, strength was not the only thing that Terry honed in on improving in his game.
“We were out there running at practice and I really noticed a difference in my speed,” Terry said, “so if I can keep building my speed as the season progresses and keep running as hard as I have in the past, I think I’ll do just as good if not even better than I did last season.”
In addition to working out and basically living at the gym leading up to this season, Terry also trained through traveling to compete.
“I went to a lot of camps over the offseason to work on my running back skills, my tackling skills, and work with other guys from around the country and get a little bit better,” Terry said.
While the Raiders still try to iron out the details of who will likely join Terry in the backfield (Champlin said there are three to four backs competing for those roles), this is certain: Terry is ready to be the guy.
“It kind of puts a load on me, but I think I’m ready for it,” Terry said. “I’ve been waiting for this season since I started playing football. Last year there were a couple games that they really relied on me and I was able to fortunately step up with the help of my linemen and other guys on the team.”