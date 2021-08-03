LOUISA They say you can’t go home again, but Mike Woods does every day, or at least as close to that as he can.
Lawrence County’s veteran receivers coach lives in Flatwoods and works in Ceredo. But Woods, a 1993 Bulldogs alumnus, makes it a point to make time to coach — and not just anywhere.
“The people in Lawrence County, I think, are the type of people that don’t like change much. I don’t like change much,” Woods said with a wide grin. “I really enjoy coming back home. I make this travel every day. My parents still live here. I’m still a taxpayer here in Lawrence County.
“I think it’s this community. I like the community more than anywhere else. That’s why I always come back.”
Woods has coached in Lawrence County’s system since 1994, when at the youth league level he coached Alan Short — now Woods’s boss as the Bulldogs’ head coach — and current Dawgs assistant John Caudill.
Woods has also worked as Louisa Middle School’s head coach and has been on Lawrence County’s high school staff since 2012.
“Coach Woods is a rock of this program,” Short said. “This is home for him and this means something to him for sure, and we’re certainly very lucky and blessed to have someone with that type of commitment to be here every day.”
For Woods, it’s about helping the Bulldogs have the same experience he grew up with in Louisa, even as times change here and everywhere.
“Over the years I’ve seen this community — I’m not saying it’s gotten worse — but there’s a lot of industry that’s left here, the coal industry,” Woods said, “and you just kinda feel like, no matter how bad it gets, you still want to come back and try to make it a little better, just to be with the kids I can relate to. Some of these kids are children or even grandchildren of people I went to school with.”
Coaching receivers at Lawrence County presents unique parameters, too. The Bulldogs threw the ball 13.2% of the time last year — 29 passes and 190 rushes in a COVID-19-shortened five-game slate — and that is actually the highest percentage of passing plays Lawrence County has called in five years under Short entering this one.
Short said in the preseason he expects the Bulldogs to throw it a little more in 2021, but regardless, receivers at Lawrence County have responsibilities much more similar to Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth than Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Woods can sell the Bulldogs’ wideouts on that because they still are called upon to make big plays in big moments — up to and including the 35-yard reception Jake Derifield made to convert a fourth-and-11 on a game-winning two-minute drill against Pike County Central last Oct. 9.
“I always bring it up with the kids,” Woods said, “‘there will be times where you’ll be called to win a game or get that first down or make that block, protect that pitch.’ I try to make sure there’s more to receiving than just catching the ball.”
It’s a sacrificial mindset that mirrors that of Woods, who routinely burns vacation time from his job in the logistics industry to coach, he said.
“We are asking the kids to be committed, come to practice, do that stuff,” Woods said, “so I try my best — I mean, I try everything in my power to be at practice, just so it’s a little bit of proof, ‘hey, even coach Woods drives all the way down here; he still makes it to practice!’
“It is difficult sometimes, but it’s one of my only hobbies. ... My wife (Sabra) understands that. She married me; I was doing it then, so she knows.”
Woods incorporates his sons — Landon Skaggs, 16, a Russell golfer, and Gabriel Woods, 4 — when he can, he said, and added Short is supportive of family.
Woods has position-coached receivers, backs and special teams in his career and said he consults Lawrence County’s defensive staff to help him know how to school his wideouts.
“You’re always trying to learn from the defensive coordinator,” Woods said of the role currently filled by Zach Botkins. “He explained to me what coverages he runs, so that helps me plan and do the things we need to do to prepare.”
Woods has his own experience with coverages. He played defensive back as a Bulldog in the early 1990s. Woods began the first round of the playoffs as a senior in 1992 against Shelby Valley with an interception on the first drive of the game.
That team went 11-2, tying the school record at the time for wins. So Woods is a link to the Bulldogs’ glory days — as is Short, who was in uniform for 46 victories and two state semifinals from 1996-99.
Lawrence County is working to build back to those days, and Woods is an asset in that endeavor, Short said.
“These guys weren’t even born when I graduated high school now, let alone in the early ‘90s,” Short said of the current Bulldogs. “We don’t talk about it every day, but they understand what type of program we’ve had here in the past and how good of teams we’ve had here throughout our history, and understand that we’re trying to get back to that. And I certainly think we’re well on our way.”
