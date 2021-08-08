It did not take long for newly hired Lewis County football coach Bryan Hoover’s phone to buzz with a notification after taking the job a year ago.
On the other end was then-senior receiver/defensive back Hunter Switzer writing to welcome him to the Lions program.
That interaction, though both parties may not have known it at the time, set the tone for a budding relationship that grew well beyond the field of play.
“Hunter is a special kid,” Hoover said. “He was one of the first kids to ever reach out to me when he found out I got the job.
“He was a true heart-and-soul leader, vocal leader, did everything the right way and led by example, say the right things, do the right things, just special, special kid.”
Being a leader is not bright and glamorous. Often times, the true testament of a good leader shines through when they are faced with their darkest days.
Unfortunately for Switzer, that was the case. He suffered an excruciating injury in Lewis County’s 2020 opener against Nicholas County that sidelined him for the majority of the season.
“All Hunter could do while he’s laying there with his leg snapped in half was apologizing to me saying that he let me down and he let his team down,” Hoover said. “That was all he was thinking about. Going off the field, that’s all he was talking about. How he thought he let the team down, and how he just wanted to be there for his guys. He didn’t want to go to the hospital, he wanted to stay at the game and wait until after the fact to go.”
Switzer was medically cleared to play less than two months after his gruesome injury, but in a COVID-19-shortened season, his final game back in limited action against Fairview was his last.
As he rounded out his final year in high school, Switzer helped Lewis County girls basketball coach Jay Fite as the team’s manager, as he had done the previous three years.
He had planned to join the Marines out of high school upon graduation, and had been working hard to get in shape to prepare.
Two weeks before his shipment date, he was medically discharged.
“As if he hadn’t faced enough adversity up to this point, that slaps him in the face right there,” Hoover said. “Just to watch how that affected him as a person, because I know how hard he’d worked for it, was really tough.”
While timing may not have worked out over the past year in several regards for Switzer, other opportunities took shape for him over the summer.
Hunter’s brother Derrick is an assistant with the girls basketball team and is joining Hoover this season in the same role with the football team.
A 2016 graduate of Lewis County, Derrick started helping the football team last season after talking with Hoover at a golf scramble.
Derrick was on the sidelines during Hunter’s tragic injury. “I think Derrick cried more than Hunter did,” Hoover said, after the events unfolded.
Though Derrick did not get to watch his brother’s senior year take shape, he will get to work alongside him. Hunter is joining the team in a volunteer role.
“Any extra time I get with my little brother, that’s what I live for,” Derrick said. “I think it’s awesome for Hunter.
“We all know the story about how last year went and how it got cut short, and obviously he would rather be out there playing — I can see that in his eyes — but this is the next best thing that he could possibly do.”
Since Hunter is under 21 years of age, he cannot officially be named an assistant, per KHSAA rules.
That doesn’t stop him from doing “anything and everything the coaches need me to do,” he said, including helping fix helmets and shoulder pads or providing instruction.
“As everything last year went down, I feel like I did not really fulfill what I wanted to do,” Hunter said. “I really wanted to help change the Lewis County program, so I decided I wanted to come back and help as much as I could.”
While nothing can come in the way of the bond he shares with Derrick, Switzer found another brother last year in his head coach.
“It really means more than what anyone will ever expect,” Switzer said of his relationship with Hoover. “The things that the man has done for me through my injury, through graduation, through the rest of school and even once my news about getting discharged from the Marine Corps, even through all that he was always there for me.”
Switzer may not have gotten to make the impact he had hoped for while wearing a helmet, but he has already provided positivity for the program with a whistle around his neck.
“It’s crazy because I get a lot of messages sometimes from some boys on the team, and they’ll just let me know the little things,” Hunter said. 'Like, ‘hey, I look up to you.’ And that’s just who I want to be.
“I want to be a leader, and honestly, if I don’t do anything else, as long as I’m helping lead by example and helping mold some of these men who need it more than most, then that’s really all I want to do.”