Rowan County touted the second-best running back in the state last season.
Blake Perry was one of the key pieces for the Vikings’ line that allowed Cole Wallace to rumble for an average of 202 yards a game. But in a position where praise is rarely given, Perry said there is no place he would rather be on the field.
“In my opinion, it’s the best position on the field,” Perry said. “There’s no other sport or position where you can go against someone and dominate them legally and get praise for it, and with a humble guy like Cole Wallace in the backfield, he gives us a lot of praise.”
Perry also earns plenty of praise from coach Kelly Ford.
“Blake is a great team player,” Ford said. “He has a big heart for his teammates and has great leadership and physical play on both sides of the ball.”
Those who know or recognize Perry in uniform may need to take a second look after Ford explained how the lineman has transformed his body in the offseason.
“Blake is playing 70 pounds lighter than last season,” Ford said. “He has set himself goals to play at the next level. Blake has worked very hard in the offseason to get himself in shape for those challenges.”
But the decision to make the transition was something Perry decided to do on his own after recognizing a part of his game that was holding him and the team back.
“Fatigue really hurt me in my past, but this offseason I really took advantage of my time and slimmed down 70 pounds and got in the best shape in my life,” Perry said.
Perry is listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds for the 2021 season and is ready to make the next step in the Vikings’ path to success.
“He is a very important piece to our team and what we will do this season,” Ford said. “He is playing faster up front and his ability up front is a very important piece to our success and goals.”
Perry spends much of the night on the field, playing both ways on the lines for the Vikings, something he credits to his ability to be better than the opponent opposite him.
“The two positions I play go hand in hand and truly help me to be better at both positions,” Perry said. “Knowing what a good defensive lineman wants to do to beat me helps me understand both sides of the field.”
As a junior, Perry recorded 27 tackles, including six for loss. His best game of the season statistically came in Rowan County’s win over Boyd County in the playoffs, registering seven tackles, including four for loss. However, Perry admits he enjoys the other side of the ball simply because of how his work helps others succeed.
“My favorite thing about the offensive lineman position is you get to dominate and make plays for other teammates,” Perry said. “I like to think of it as the point guard of the football field. I know my success shows and makes way for Cole’s and the team’s success.
“It’s the same with the defensive side. I mean, most of the time I’m getting double-teamed, if not tripled, but that frees up my teammates to make big-time plays.”
For Ford, who took over the Vikings in 2017 after a stint as a veteran assistant, the Perry name has been one he has known well.
“I have had the opportunity to coach all of Blake’s brothers,” Ford said. “The Perry family has been an important piece to our Viking football family.”
After the Vikings had their season end abruptly in the third round of the playoffs last season due to COVID-19, Perry said this season everyone is “taking the precautions very seriously” in hopes of making an even deeper run in the postseason.
“Last year we had a lot of success, but it’s in the past,” Perry said. “We have an amazing team coming back and we’re ready to take it to the next level as a team and for myself as a player.”