RUSSELL Bradley Rose sprouted three inches and put on about 50 pounds, he said, in the year entering his junior season. By the end of that 2020 campaign, T.J. Maynard noticed a similar growth in Rose’s demeanor and leadership.
Both played a part in creating the rarest of all football animals. Two-way starters, even at quarterback, are nothing new in northeastern Kentucky. But how about a quarterback/defensive tackle?
“That’s pretty unheard of,” Rose said, grinning. “Obviously everybody’s in shock. Nobody’s ever heard of a quarterback and defensive tackle.”
Until now. Rose, who led Russell in tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (three and a half) last year, will now try to avoid them as the Red Devils’ new senior signal-caller.
And it wasn’t that Maynard had to talk himself into moving a defensive tackle to quarterback. Rather, it was the other way around — Russell had shifted its backup QB to defensive tackle — and now Rose has earned the next crack at taking snaps, as well as trying to disrupt them.
“I’ve never experienced a defensive tackle playing quarterback, but we’re gonna make it work,” Maynard, the Red Devils’ coach, said. “He’s a little bit different quarterback than (graduated former starter) Charlie (Jachimczuk). He’s not gonna be using those legs as much, and that can save him some, but obviously he’ll run it when he has to.
“We’re gonna have to manage that as we go. It’s gonna be an adjustment period for all of us, how that works.”
Rose has already gotten a taste of that process as he has steadily moved farther forward in Russell’s defense, due to both his growth and his physicality.
He started out as a safety before becoming a linebacker toward the end of his sophomore season and then what amounted to a stand-up tackle at the beginning of last year.
“We tried that a few weeks, and I tried having my hand on the ground and I liked that better,” Rose said, “so I was a tackle then.”
Rose, listed at 6-foot-4, 236 pounds, finished his junior year with 34 tackles — tied for fifth among Russell players — and came out of his shell as his production increased, Maynard said.
“Going into the playoffs, he was a lot more vocal than he was at the beginning of the year,” Maynard said. “Part of that was, he was a kid that’s never put his hand on the ground, and we moved him down to defensive line. I think it took part of that year to gain some confidence and have that confidence in himself to be a leader. We saw some of that emerging at the end of last year.”
Rose’s offensive position has been more static. He was listed as a quarterback from his sophomore season on, but didn’t see much time there behind Jachimczuk, who departed the Red Devils as their all-time leading passer.
“All I had to focus on was really defense,” Rose said. “It was kinda easy knowing that the quarterback spot was locked, and I could just focus on bringing the energy on the defensive end.”
Rose still plans to do that, but he’s needed now on the other side of the ball, too.
With teams stripped of a normal preseason last year by COVID-19 precautions, Rose was “shorted,” Maynard said, and is working on learning progressions.
The Red Devils see that as a positive, and they believe new assistant coach Scott Grizzle, noted for his expertise in schooling quarterbacks, will aid Rose’s development greatly.
“I think his upside is huge because he’s gonna just continue to be able to get better as the year goes on because it’s all kinda new to him,” Maynard said.
Maynard added that Rose “loves the weight room,” another extension of his leadership qualities, and is probably Russell’s strongest player.
That fit in well with his defensive mindset, which has not traditionally disqualified area players from also competing at quarterback.
Of the 16 teams in northeastern Kentucky, at least 10 of them had quarterbacks last season who also played significant time on defense. (Lewis County didn’t report defensive statistics to the KHSAA.)
Boyd County signal-caller Logan Staten was the Lions’ leading tackler. At Fleming County, Zeke Conn and the late Buddy Morgan, who split quarterback reps, were the Panthers’ top two tacklers. The Red Devils’ Jachimczuk made 23 tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
But most of those players worked in the secondary, including Jachimczuk. Rose resides right next to the ball defensively and will be expected to absorb — and initiate — the accompanying steady stream of physical contact.
“Early on, we might have to rotate him out a little bit more on D-line and try to keep him a little fresher,” Maynard said of Rose. “But hopefully that helps him on offense and that helps our depth on our defensive line. Come November, when it’s cooler and he’s in a little bit better playing shape, it won’t be as much of a factor. Now early on, it might be, so it’s gonna be on us as coaches to make sure that we monitor that each game.”
Rose said he hasn’t yet experienced an inclination to gear down defensively to preserve himself for his greatly increased offensive responsibilities.
“I haven’t quite found that voice yet,” he said, “so I guess we’ll see in the coming weeks.”
For now, a different voice from Rose — an external one — is more important to the Red Devils.
“It’s his turn now,” Maynard said. “He’s the guy everybody’s looking to. ... He’s the guy and he’s embraced that.”
(606) 326-2658 |