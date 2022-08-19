RACELAND Randy Vanderhoof called it "surreal."
Part of Raceland's very identity comes from the fact that it long had to make do with its facilities situation. Its nickname, "Rams," is a shortened version of "Ramblers" because its football team, which began in 1926, didn't have a field of its own and thus played all of its early games on the road. Same for its boys basketball program, coach Michael Salmons said.
Then came a football field from the 1930s into the '50s that, Vanderhoof said, had no grass but was instead covered in sand and small pebbles.
And beginning in the 1970s, according to Vanderhoof, Raceland had to put carpet cutouts in the corners of its end zone to cover where the 330-meter track jutted into play.
That continued until 2012, Rams football assistant and head boys track and field coach Randy Helton said, with the inside lane of the track having been removed.
The payoff for all that comes Aug. 27. The Rams again have carpet, but not of the same style nor the same quality: a sparkling new artificial turf surface to call their own.
They plan to christen it against time-honored rival Russell in the Rail Cities Bowl a week from today.
"I've tried to picture it, but I really can't picture it right now," Vanderhoof said in mid-July, before installation. He was Raceland's coach from 1997-2009 and is back on Salmons's staff as quarterbacks coach.
“With what we had and what we're going to, it's just unbelievable,” Vanderhoof continued. “All the old Rams, everybody's excited. Everybody can't wait."
That goes for the current Rams, too.
"All the years I've been here, I never really thought that this small, secluded town would really get such a big field," senior outside linebacker Drew Conley said. "When I heard it, I was shocked, really. I was very happy, because I love playing on turf. Most of the guys do."
The field came with a price tag of $792,398, with the heavy lifting of finding those funds done by the nickel tax and state matching funds, Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools superintendent Larry Coldiron told The Daily Independent in May.
Issues with the viability of large-scale industry in Raceland and the surrounding areas haven't affected the community's desire to support its Rams, Salmons said, and he sees the new field as a manifestation of that.
"The town has a little football team and a school to have a heartbeat around," Salmons said. "I think a lot of people take a lot of pride in that."
The turf was to have been made in early July in Georgia, Salmons said, and shipped out the week of July 25, with installation in Raceland slated to begin Aug. 1.
It arrived “five or six days” later than the target date, though, Salmons said, so it wasn’t available Friday night for Raceland’s originally scheduled home opener against Ashland. The Rams will instead meet the Tomcats tonight at Wheelersburg.
It's a far cry from Raceland's first involvement with carpet on its field. Salmons, already a veteran Rams assistant by the time he was hired to take the helm when TJ Maynard left for Russell in 2014, remembers getting the carpet pieces out on Thursday nights or Fridays and laying them down to match yard lines and hash marks on the field.
And that wasn't one size fits all, either.
"There were certain pieces that had to go in certain corners. It wasn't the same," Vanderhoof said. "It fit like a puzzle, so you had to know which one went down by the old concession stand, this end, that end. It was crazy."
Salmons added that the carpet would periodically wear out, and "every so many years we'd just go out and buy new green indoor/outdoor carpet, and we'd just lay it out there and take the painter and paint it."
In the bygone era of metal-tipped cleats, the setup made footing a bit precarious in those spots on the field, Salmons added, with a blacktopped track under the carpet.
The Rams got used to it because they played and practiced there.
"I think maybe the opposing teams thought about it more than us," Vanderhoof said. He added with a chuckle, "We just went with it. Opposing teams would come over and look at that turf like, 'Man, what is this?'
"But for us, it was kinda like a home-field advantage."
Provided the culmination of installation goes according to the revised schedule, Raceland will have a different sort of home-field advantage next Saturday, with one of the area's most prominent teams in town to test out the new surface.
On Thursday morning, a crew was dispersing finely ground sand into the turf, to be followed by rubber pellets, Salmons said. Applying those elements and creating the exact right blend and dispersal is a three- to four-day process, he said, leaving him optimistic the field will be ready Aug. 27.
The lettering of “Raceland” for the south end zone also wasn’t all in yet as of Thursday, but the Red Devils game will be a go even if Raceland has to play with one blank end zone, Salmons said.
Salmons said the Rams haven’t openly displayed much disappointment with having to postpone their first time on the new field by eight days.
“Whenever things are thrown at us, we often talk about in our program, control the controllables,” Salmons said, “and some of the things that happened throughout this process quite honestly we couldn’t control.”
What won’t likely change over that delay is the sky-high expectations for the Rams, thanks to a run to last year's Class A state semifinals and the overwhelming majority of that team returning.
"It's awesome," Conley said. "You love getting people's expectations high, and you just really hope you can deliver on them."
Salmons was talking about the field itself with his final comment on the matter, but he could have been referring to who will be on it, too.
"Hopefully (community members) are proud of the product they see when they drive down 23 every day," he said.
