LLOYD It’s basically a given that any son of Tony and Roxanne Sammons either is or will be tall. And most of them are quarterbacks.
Mason Sammons fits the bill height-wise, but he’s the outlier position-wise as the middle brother to Eli — a 2020 Greenup County alumnus and the leading passer in northeastern Kentucky history — and Tyson, the Musketeers’ projected QB this fall as a freshman.
Mason, a junior two-way lineman, has an outsized role on the field himself, though, primarily from his defensive end position. He cracked double digits in tackles three times in six games last season, Greenup County coach Zack Moore said.
And, in an acknowledgement that self-reported tackle stats can be and sometimes are inflated, Moore colorfully pointed out that wasn’t the case with Sammons.
“I’m pretty dang picky on the tackling,” said Moore, who before coming on staff at Greenup County was Morehead State’s defensive coordinator. “I’m not one of those guys (who says,) ‘I’ve got a guy with 140 tackles,’ which is a bunch of (nonsense). Three games with double-digit tackles, that means that he has the ability not only to shed blocks, but run to the ball and finish.”
And thus, plenty of ability to impact a game — just from the opposite side as his older brother. Sammons perhaps best displayed it in one of the key moments of the Musketeers’ 2020 season.
Sammons made 10 tackles, including two for loss, in a 21-14 overtime win against Montgomery County last Oct. 2. That game culminated in an overtime fourth-down goal-line stand for Greenup County.
That was reminiscent of another game-preserving defensive play for the Musketeers in a big game for Sammons the year prior. He made six tackles and a sack as Greenup County topped Mason County, 35-34, in two extra sessions in the 2019 regular-season finale by forcing a dropped pass on a two-point conversion.
Sammons called those results vital to the Musketeers’ psyche as they stabilize and build.
“It definitely makes the practices and everything go a lot smoother,” he said, “because everybody feels a lot better about themselves.”
Greenup County figured out how significantly Sammons could help early on last year, Moore said.
“He’s got the mentality to where he doesn’t really back down from much of a challenge,” Moore said of Sammons. “He wants to be pushed. And when we saw those qualities out of him, we knew we probably had a really good one right there.”
As such, they keep him on the field as much as possible. Greenup County had 43 players on the roster as of July 29, Moore said, which means more than a few of them will have double-duty. Sammons is one of them — he’s shifting to offensive guard, where part of his job responsibilities will be to keep Tyson’s jersey clean.
“I’d be interested to hear some of those conversations in the huddle this year for sure,” Moore joked.
Sammons said his brother taking snaps won’t affect his job offensively — “I would protect anybody else just the same; your teammates are brothers as well,” he said — but has enjoyed getting to share his career with his blood.
“It’s pretty cool to play with Eli my freshman year,” Sammons said, “and then playing with (Tyson) my junior and senior year.”
And they all share traits other than just height, Moore said.
“I’m sure they’re all different if you ask their parents,” Moore said, “but as far as on the field, (Mason and Tyson) both hold themselves to a high level of accountability, and both of them are starting to do it with their teammates as well. That shows you they’ve accepted a leadership role, and that’s always a good thing too.”
