WESTWOOD Camron Mitchell didn’t hesitate to step forward when his team was battling injuries last fall.
Fairview’s starting center had to leave the game at Paintsville on Oct. 9. The Eagles, short on numbers, needed someone to fill the role against the size and strength of the Tigers’ defensive front.
Coach Daniel Armstrong didn’t have to make that decision after Mitchell said he would slide over on the offensive line, even though he had never played the position before.
“He’s not a vocal leader,” Armstrong said. “He shows how it should be done and he is a follow-my-lead type of guy. He leads by example. He’s not going to get in somebody’s grill. … Camron is the model for what we want to do as far as commitment to the program and the weight room. He shows how to treat other players and be a good teammate.”
Mitchell acknowledges a smaller roster necessitates versatility. At a moment’s notice, a player can go down and someone will be needed to take their place.
“I was just happy to step in and do what they needed me to do,” Mitchell said. “The more positions that you can play, the more opportunities you have to get on the field.”
Mitchell knew playing the top team in Class A would be no easy task. The senior is a fourth-year starter. Armstrong said he would excel at any position on the field, even against the future state champions.
“We had started another guy at center,” Armstrong said of the Paintsville game. “He got nicked up during the game. They have those two behemoths there in the middle. Kids can get beat up. We didn’t have anyone else to snap. Camron said, ‘Coach, I can snap.’ We made that switch. He is so technically sound he can play anywhere we put him.”
Mitchell did not have any time to warm up before making his first snap. The first one found its mark and each one after that had the same result. He performed so well that Armstrong kept him at the position for the rest of the season.
“I just went in there and did the best I could,” Mitchell said. “I knew coach wouldn’t put me in to fail. He had faith in me. I knew that I could do it.”
“I don’t think he had a bad snap that game,” Armstrong added. “We had already moved a skill position to tackle. We stuck with Camron after that kid returned the next week. It says a lot about his mental toughness. When you change position, it also tells you a lot about the kid. It tells how committed that kid is to winning for his team, rather than himself.”
The offensive line shares similar priorities, but shifting from tackle to center comes with several new duties even before the ball is snapped. Mitchell took on the challenge each week to enhance his new role.
“Your stance has to be different,” Mitchell said. “There is a different leadership aspect when you move to center because you have to read the defense and make all the calls out to the positions on the line. Blocking schemes aren’t that much different, but there are little things that change when you are playing the game.”
Down the road, Mitchell also brought game experience to the center position, which allowed sophomore quarterback Tanner Johnson to be more comfortable in the pocket.
“We make sure there is a lot of work between centers and quarterbacks by themselves,” Armstrong said. “I think Tanner really trusts Camron. He knows that he will get a good snap from Camron. He will get our pass protection set up the proper way. … Camron is like a safety net. He knows that Camron has his back. Camron can get everybody aligned in the right protection and give Tanner the time he needs.”
Mitchell and Johnson developed chemistry quickly as the Eagles showed improvement at the end of the 2020 season.
“The connection happened pretty quick,” Mitchell said. “Tanner and I are pretty close. We started to click just like that.
“We are getting ready for iron-man football. We’ve got to have 11 guys on the field that can play through anything. We have to play through pain and just be mentally tough.”
Armstrong said Mitchell’s devotion to Eagles athletics is iron-clad. The senior delivers the same work ethic in each sport he plays.
Mitchell maintained the same commitment to the iron during the basketball season and others have followed his lead.
Mitchell could see another position on the offensive line this year. If he moves to guard, his coach knows Mitchell will welcome it with open arms.
“It’s made a huge change for us,” Armstrong said. “Camron is a basketball player, too, but he will make appointments with us to get in the weight room afterwards. He will always lift, and he will bring three or four guys in with him. He is making guys come in. It’s not an option.”
“Camron is working hard,” he continued. “He is making sure that the other guys are working hard, too. At the same time, he is willing to help some of the younger kids. Having his experience as a four-year starter, it is invaluable to us.”
