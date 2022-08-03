VANCEBURG The late-July football practice looked typical.
Lewis County assistant coach Presley Marshall cajoled, corrected and comforted wide receivers and defensive backs as the Lions prepared for their Aug. 19 home opener against Morgan County.
What you don’t hear unless you ask: Marshall’s everlasting gratitude for simply being above ground, moving around and breathing. The 35-year-old Fleming County native – and two-sport star for the Panthers – saw his athletic career end with a heart ailment in his senior year in 2005 because of a disorder that could’ve killed him.
“I’ve played at a high level, not able to play in college, but I played at a high level in high school ... and then going through what I went through with my heart issues,” Marshall said. “So I use that as a teaching tool when I’m on the field. I may try to make these kids understand that at any moment, this can be taken away.”
Marshall is not a coaching newbie. Besides Lewis County, his résumé includes jobs with Lions coach Gene Peterson at Fleming County and Kentucky Christian University, former Greenup County coach Chris Mullins, former Kentucky Christian University boss Mike Furrey, and former Fleming County boys basketball coach Todd Messer.
“I feel like, to me, (coaching) was a passion,” Marshall said. “You know, when I had my heart surgery and all those things, and it was taken from me from the playing side, I figured that I needed to be able to give back to kids in a different way. and coaching was that way, and it stuck. I had a passion for it.”
Peterson said bringing Marshall to KCU and Lewis County was an easy decision for two reasons.
“He was a great thinker,” Peterson said. “And knowing that, you know, he could come to KCU and learn a lot with coach Furrey and being at the college level … he didn’t get the chance to play at the next level, so this was the next best thing.”
Sports were cathartic for Marshall – and he was good at them.
According to Fleming County coach Bill Spencer, from 2001-2004, Marshall caught 99 passes for 1,978 yards (second in school history to Maverick Burnett). In 2004, he caught a single-season record 57 for 1,300.
Marshall’s 312 points – including 152 in 2004 – is second to Bubby Lewis. He also intercepted 19 passes, second in school history.
Tony Sapp, who keeps track of 10th Region basketball history, said Marshall scored 1,113 points from 2001-05. The Panthers compiled a 53-55 record with two trips to the 10th Region Tournament.
“Any time I stepped on the court or on the football field, I felt like everything from the outside world, all the problems, anything that I was going through, it just kind of disappeared,” Marshall said. “I enjoyed being out there with my teammates and things like that. It was really fun time for me. It’s a time that I cherish dearly.”
Something odd
The Panthers were on the way to a 60-54 basketball loss to Mason County on Feb. 1, 2005 in Flemingsburg. Marshall left the game in the fourth quarter.
“One of the kids from Mason County, I believe, got a technical foul,” Marshall said. “There was a little fan sitting in the stands, and I went over, and I’d sit down beside him and talk to him.”
A few minutes earlier, in the third stanza, Messer sensed something was wrong with Marshall.
“Mason County was shooting a free throw, and I noticed him squat, which is first time over the two years as coach that I’d ever seen him squat,” Messer said. “Being the first time, that really, really didn’t trigger anything; I just thought it was weird, so I gave him the thumbs-up motion to get up, and of course he raised.
“Then later in the game, in the fourth quarter, there was a segment where there was a technical foul called, and I looked and he was sitting literally on the front row with the bleachers, catching his breath, so I called him over. At that time I asked him, ‘Man, you all right?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’m good. Just a little wind.’ But again, it was something that struck me odd.”
The next day, Marshall went to Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg for tests and later to Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
‘A different time’
The diagnosis: hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a genetic condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick without an obvious cause – which results in the heart being less able to pump blood effectively. It’s the malady that killed Loyola Marymount basketball star Hank Gathers in 1990.
Marshall received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) at CHI-Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. In laymen’s terms, the battery-powered device regulates his heart rate and shocks him if his heart is beating chaotically and/or too fast.
“It was a different time for me, but I had my family. My mom (the late Rose Marshall) was there,” Marshall said. “Both of my coaches at the time, coach Peterson and coach Messer, (were) both there.”
“Relief” was the first word that came to Messer’s mind.
“Relief that he was still alive,” he said. “We didn’t have a tragedy; it was relief that while his sports career might be over, that he still had life and (is) still gonna have a high-quality life with surgery. and then, relief in the fact that he had an amazing support system around him.”
When he’s not coaching, Marshall does lawn care and wants to finish his degree at Morehead State. His message to the Lions – and anyone else: Cherish the time you have.
“Don’t take it for granted,” Marshall said. “Don’t take life for granted.”