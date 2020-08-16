ASHLAND Tony Love wrapped up an interview during an early-August workout at about the same time Ashland’s offensive linemen were splitting into two groups for drill work. Instead of waiting for Love to get over to monitor his station, the group there immediately began running through its paces.
“That’s a good sign right there,” the Tomcats head coach — who doubles as the offensive line coach — said over his shoulder on his way across Alumni Field.
Especially because Ashland has just one returning starter along its front five, senior center Jackson Foutch. Junior Zane Christian, who started at tight end last year, has slid down a spot to tackle.
That makes this the third time in seven years the Tomcats must plug in at least four new starting offensive linemen, giving them a blueprint for that rebuild.
“We’ve been very spoiled over the past few years with the offensive line that we’ve had, but that’s OK,” Love said. “Those were fantastic kids and great players, but everybody else has to turn their page when they move on. We do the same.”
Foutch broke into the starting lineup at center last year when incumbent John Stone moved to tackle. Foutch snapped for a line that paved the way for Tomcats backs to rush for 3,342 yards (257.1 yards per game), and he’s working to impart what he learned to his new running mates.
“They don’t really know the playbook as well as I do,” Foutch said, “so I gotta help them through that during practice, just help them learn the calls we have.”
Moments later, Love asked Foutch to do exactly that for his linemates: rattle off Ashland’s lingo for various blocking schemes. He didn’t miss a beat.
“He’s the middle of the front, so he can see things on both sides, whereas if you’re bringing in the right tackle, he’s not gonna be able to see things all the way on the left side,” Love said. “So (Foutch) does have that opportunity to give information to each side of him to create the calls. We talked about it in the offseason, what he’s gonna need to do, and he’s really jumped at the opportunity to become a leader and be a little bit more vocal in a positive way.”
The leadership gene comes naturally: Foutch is the younger brother of Haley-Sue, a central figure in Ashland’s girls basketball 16th Region title four-peat from 2012-15 who has worked on two region coaching staffs since.
They’re similarly wired, too.
“I think we got a lot of people doubting us this year coming in, saying we’re not gonna be nearly as good as we were last year,” Jackson Foutch said, “and I just can’t wait to prove them wrong.”
Assisting in that effort is Christian, who caught a touchdown pass as part of his tight-end duties last year.
“He really fell in love with playing tight end last year and he did a great job for us,” Love said, “but I talked to him about need-based. This is where we are with an offensive line, and he’s got the most experience of anybody else.
“I would love to leave him at tight end because he’s an athlete and he has a really good concept of that position, but the team’s needs trump an individual’s needs.”
Concurred Christian: “I just want to win some games. I’ll do whatever it takes to win games.”
Blocking will be nothing new to Christian — Ashland’s tight ends do plenty of that — but the mechanics are a bit different up front.
“There’s so much more technique involved with tackle,” Christian said. “Tight end, it was just kinda, seal the edge, a lot more angle blocks. Tackle, it’s a whole lot more one-on-one blocks.”
Love took over as the Tomcats’ offensive line coach in 2015 when he ceded defensive coordinator responsibilities to Chad Tackett. Love had continued in his longtime role running Ashland’s defense in his first two years as head coach before he “realized I’ve gotta have my eye on the ball when we’re on offense,” he said dryly.
So Love traded calling stunts and coverages for teaching zone blocks and traps. He’s relished the Tomcats line’s accomplishments paving the way for a handful of breathtaking playmakers in the backfield — Quinton Baker, Braxton Ratliff, Aroq Colburn, Blake Hester and now Keontae Pittman.
“Being the head coach, you have the high card in the deck when it comes to talking about offensive line play and making a statement about your offensive line, but at the same time, I’m the most critical of those guys,” Love said. “They know that. They know when we don’t do right that we’re gonna address it, and they know that when we do do right that we’re gonna brag on ‘em.”
Foutch enjoys the connection with Love as both a head coach and position coach.
“He knows basically everything that needs to be known,” Foutch said, “and it just helps us out a lot on Friday nights.”
The feeling is reciprocated.
“I really take a lot of pride in our offensive line getting recognized and the importance and the value that those guys bring to a football game,” Love said. “A lot of times it goes unnoticed, that they’re just the big kids that are unathletic up front, but I don’t view it that way. Those guys have to make decisions in split seconds, faster than running backs and quarterbacks have to make decisions, on who to block and how to block, and they have to communicate.
“Playing offensive line, they take a lot of pride. And our whole team appreciates those guys.”
That continues to be true, even with a nearly entire new front five — and the requisite learning still occurring.
“I tell them, we can’t make excuses,” Love said. “Everybody’s got the same problem. Everybody graduates kids; everybody has to get the next group ready. We’ve always been that way. It’s no different for us this year.”
