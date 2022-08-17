August is a time to rejoice for football fans, coaches and players.
It signifies the return of the sport. For high schools in northeastern Kentucky, it all starts with team camp, two-a-days and scrimmages.
For Russell a year ago, those emotions changed quickly when the Red Devils lost two key players to similar injuries.
Offensive and defensive lineman Matthew Haggard and running back/linebacker Ethan Oborne both went down with a torn ACL. Haggard tore both his ACL and meniscus.
The injuries came just days apart. Oborne tore his on the last night of team camp, and Haggard sustained his in a scrimmage against West Jessamine.
Both were expected to play pivotal roles in their junior seasons. The setbacks suffered meant more than just being sidelined for the year.
“It was just really bad, especially for me with my brother (Doug’s) senior year,” Oborne said. “Just not being out there and being able to play with those guys really hurt.”
Haggard echoed the same sentiment.
“We grew up with (Connor) Goodall and Bradley (Rose) and all of them. You want to play that last year with them,” Haggard said. “That grade and our grade together, we were expecting to make a run.
“We were looking good, and me and EO get knocked out. That hurt a lot, especially sitting on the sideline all year with big games against Raceland, Ashland and all that. It sucks not being able to help the team.”
After having surgery, both went to work with Dave Coburn of Tri-State Rehab Services in Ironton.
“We wouldn’t be where we are right now without him,” Oborne said.
Oborne’s recovery process lasted about seven months, while Haggard’s totaled eight.
They stood by one another’s side, offering encouragement and motivation throughout the process.
“We were through this thing together the whole time,” Haggard said. “I had surgery on a Tuesday, and I was in therapy on a Wednesday right after surgery. I think EO was there that Monday.
“It helped us get better faster, pushing each other through therapy, especially days you don’t want to be there, which towards the end was every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”
Each was an uplifting presence in the road to recovery for one another.
“We were holding hands the whole way,” Oborne said with a laugh.
In May, both finally got the news they had been anxiously anticipating: they were clear and ready to return to football.
The sport they had sorely missed was now back on their schedule as they prepared for their upcoming senior season.
“My first thought was, get back out on the field and get back to what I love doing,” Oborne said. “The locker room seemed to miss a little bit of leadership, but it just fit like a puzzle piece, and we were right back where we were meant to be.”
Haggard will look to anchor an experience-laden and physically imposing Russell front on both sides of the ball, playing both right guard and defensive tackle.
“He was a returning guy with experience, so losing him was big,” Red Devils coach TJ Maynard said of Haggard. “Hopefully he’ll be fully recovered and be the player we think he can be.”
Oborne was the only player entering 2021 with experience at running back. He’ll be a part of a three-headed monster alongside Andre Richardson-Crews and Colby Rock, who filled in for him last year.
With both Haggard and Oborne back in a mix of a slew of talent, the duo is excited for what their final year donning maroon and gold can bring.
“I think we’re going to have a big year on the ground this year,” Haggard said. “I’m back, (Tyler) Hill’s back and Trey Moore is going to step up. I have a lot of faith in him, and whoever we can throw in at center and guard, we’ve got a lot of beef on our line this year.
“I think we’re going to get back to that old Russell-style football where we can run down people’s throats and just dominate the whole game.”
Both seniors cited their teammates’ hard work in the weight room and beyond leading up to the fall.
“Our line’s beefed up this year,” Oborne said. “They’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason just to get bigger, and I think we’re going to have a great game on the ground this year.”
While Russell is gearing up to make a long postseason run and hopes to have another strong year, two Red Devils players are just happy to be able to suit back up.
“I just want to have fun,” Haggard said. “I’ve got one year left, I want to make it count.
“I want to go as far as we can. If we make it to State, great. I just want to go out there, I want to have fun and I just want to make memories.”