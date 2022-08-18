OLIVE HILL When lineman Jacob Judd gets in his three-point stance, he can look down and see a reminder that nearly ended his time under the Friday night lights.
The senior has a forearm-sized scar that starts at the base of his right hand and extends to his elbow.
It’s the result of an ATV crash on Father’s Day last year that broke both bones – the radius and ulna – in Judd’s lower arm. The break was so severe that both protruded through the skin and left a large, deep gash, exposing nearly every muscle and tendon in the lower arm.
“My cousin and I were up on the hill, and we were doing donuts,” Judd said. “When I did the second one, the ATV turned over. I blacked out, but I’m pretty sure I stuck my arm out. It bent backward where my middle finger was touching my elbow. I had so much adrenaline that I didn’t feel it at first.”
Judd was only a couple of miles from his home, where his aunt, Tanya, who has a medical degree, was waiting with a cold towel. She wrapped the arm tightly, hoping to preserve it until they made it to the hospital.
An ambulance rushed Judd and his family to a nearby grade school, where a helicopter was waiting to take him to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Doctors performed three surgeries in a span of five days and saved his arm.
When he first arrived at the hospital, his initial doctor told him news that he never wanted to hear.
“When I got to the hospital, the doctor that was treating me said that I would never play football again,” Judd said. “He did the first surgery and was able to save my arm.”
“You understand that no one was going to tell me that I couldn’t play football again,” he added. “I told mom that was not going to happen. The doctor said that he didn’t see how I could ever play with it. I said, ‘Well, I guess we’ll see.’”
Judd was back on the practice field within three months, after therapy. He worked out on his own and was given a brace that allowed him to play with six steel rods in his forearm.
“Our kids here never cease to amaze us with their toughness,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. “We have guys that get banged up and try to get back on the field as quick as they can. They see a guy like Jacob, and if he’s overcoming an injury like this and I have a minor injury, how can I sit out when this guy is working that hard to get back?”
“If we had the timetable that he ended up with after the accident, we wouldn’t have believed it,” he added. “It seemed fast. We had some luck there and some dedication by him.”
Senior lineman Lucas Raybourn said watching Judd during his recovery process inspired him as he fought through a knee injury last season.
“Jacob came over his sophomore year, and we’ve been playing together ever since,” Raybourn said. “We’re real close. I remember the accident. It was very traumatic. I got a text from one of our coaches asking to say a prayer for Jacob. I had no idea what happened. It was a rough day for everybody.”
It was also important for him to be a support system for his teammate.
“He had to push himself and go through a lot of mental stuff,” Raybourn said. “I wanted to stay close and help him get through it.”
Judd credited Dr. Alan Koester, an orthopedist at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and his treatment for getting him back on the field so quickly.
Judd could only drink water during his hospital stay and dropped 55 pounds. The return to the gridiron was a slow process as he grew accustomed to new equipment and his smaller frame.
“When I got back on the field, it took time to learn how to play with the brace,” Judd said. “I got released the day we played East Carter, but I didn’t have enough practice time in pads. I was back the week after that against Raceland.”
Barker said Judd’s stature was different, but his intensity and toughness never left.
“He wasn’t at his normal playing weight,” Barker said. “You couldn’t tell it. He was still sticking his nose in there and playing hard. He’s a guy that’s going to be 100 miles an hour no matter what. He was like the old Judd in a lot of ways, despite some of the limitations he had with his arm.”
Judd played the reminder of the season and fully expects to be 100% for his senior year. He endured one more surgery in February that allowed him to straighten his fingers.
A player’s health will always be Barker’s top priority, but to have Judd back in the fold and fully healthy will be a welcome sight. Judd’s leadership and presence will only bolster the Comets’ young roster this year.
“First thing, you can always tell that he loves to play football,” Barker said. “During the time he was in the hospital and at home, his mind was on football. He was really motivated to take care of his arm and perform the therapies to get back on the field. It was great to see him bounce back.”
It also didn’t take long for Judd to climb aboard an ATV, though the accident has changed his mindset. He will now face each new challenge with a safer approach. He wants to enjoy each day he has left in a West Carter uniform.
“I was back on an ATV a month or two later,” Judd said. “You can’t let anything like that stop you. Just like an injury in football, you can’t let it keep you away from something you love to do and the game you love.
“I feel I’m more careful,” he continued. “I won’t do dumb stuff anymore. I’m a lot safer when I get back on an ATV. I’m trying my best not to get hurt this year.”