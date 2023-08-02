WESTWOOD Throughout the first decade of the 21st Century, if your NFL quarterback’s last name was Manning, your team had realistic Super Bowl aspirations.
No relation to Peyton or Eli, Fairview freshman Jace Manning is creating super expectations.
Fairview second-year head coach Brent Wilcoxon, who also happens to specialize in coaching quarterbacks, has no reservations about throwing the freshman into the fray.
“He has a very nice, natural throwing motion,” Wilcoxon said. “I haven’t had to change much. I see no apprehension in him that you might expect to see in a freshman. He seems totally confident, not leery about playing varsity ball.
“He’s got some swagger to him, too,” the coach added.
Manning comes from a house full of athletes. The youngest of three brothers, Manning has grown up competing with Justin — who was a standout pitcher at Russell — and middle brother Jaxon. Jaxon graduated from Fairview this past spring after experiencing success on the baseball diamond and basketball court as an Eagle.
The freshman QB experiment has boded well in Westwood in past years. Take current assistant coach Alex Roy, for instance. As a ninth-grader in 2012, Roy helped guide Fairview to 14 wins (since vacated) and a Class A state finals appearance in Bowling Green.
Granted, Roy did have a bevy of backs to hand the ball off to — including three 1,000-yard rushers — but he also attempted 61 passes, completing 25 for 664 yards and six scores.
One glaring difference, though, is Roy took over an offense that piled up 547 points and 12 victories the year prior.
The Eagles scored just 162 points in 11 contests — 14.7 points a game — in 2022. They also managed just one win in 11 tries.
Teammates are already trusting in the unfazed freshman, though.
“Everybody loves him,” said junior lineman Kaden Sparks. “We take care of him.”
Senior offensive lineman Logan Jenkins, who Wilcoxon calls a “coach on the field,” raved about the young gun, too.
“We’ve got a lot of faith in him; good kid,” Jenkins said.
Senior Trevyr Pauley said Manning’s work ethic is difficult to match.
“He’s working harder than probably any other QB in this area,” Pauley said. “Where he’s a freshman, he wants to have senior knowledge coming in as a freshman.”
Junior Xavien Kouns might interact directly with Manning the most this season. Kouns is the team’s top returning rusher and receiver.
Now the team’s top tailback, Kouns is impressed with the youthful QB’s poise.
“He’s got one of the better heads on the team,” said Kouns, who carried 26 times for 224 yards a year ago. He also hauled in 43 passes for 374 yards.
Wilcoxon won’t hesitate to play the air game — 2022 quarterback Austin Miller was 160 of 257 for 1,752 yards. The Eagles accumulated eight fewer rush attempts (249) than passes.
“We’re throwing a lot at (Manning),” Wilcoxon said. “He’s doing amazingly well picking it up this fast.”