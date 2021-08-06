IRONTON Angelo Washington wasn’t afraid to speak his mind when it came to college football.
“I’m an Alabama fan,” Ironton’s senior linebacker said during a July 14 practice. “Up here, when Ohio State played Alabama in the championship (a 52-24 Crimson Tide beatdown), there was a lot of crap talk before that game.”
Washington spent last season silencing Fighting Tigers foes as a defensive end. His task this year is more gargantuan than representing the Tide in a land of rabid Buckeye fans – moving to inside linebacker and replacing Reid Carrico, 2020’s Ohio Division V Defensive Player of the Year and now an Ohio State freshman.
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said moving Washington was not a hard decision.
“A lot of it was his development this offseason,” Pendleton said. “We know he’s a smart kid. We know he originally played a lot of inside linebacker.”
Washington came to Ironton (population around 11,000) from Mize, Mississippi, home to about 285 souls. He said football is therapeutic and a refuge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I was in Mississippi, we weren’t able to have workouts or anything; our whole town was shut down,” he said. “I had some distant relatives who passed from it. I didn’t have any friends who passed from it.”
Washington grappled with Ironton’s weight room for a few weeks.
“Our weight program is pretty rigorous,” Pendleton said. “He was struggling a little bit. You could see his effort and his toughness kind of shine through, and we knew early on he was going to be a pretty good football player.”
Ironton was the Division V runner-up for the second straight year last season, falling to Kirtland, 38-0 in the final. Still, the Fighting Tigers surrendered just 118 points (an average of 9.8 per game) and recorded three shutouts.
Washington’s 38 tackles were the sixth-highest on the team last year. He didn’t notch his first until the third week of the season, a 71-0 thrashing of Coal Grove last Sept. 11. Pendleton wasn’t worried about the first two wins.
“He hurried the quarterback, made him get rid of the ball before he was ready,” Pendleton said, “and you could tell pretty early on that we had a natural football player.”
Washington, who carries a 4.0 grade point average, knew the move to linebacker involved more responsibility.
“You have to make a lot of the calls; you’ve got to get everyone in position,” he said. “Instead of worrying about the run and maybe pass rushing … I also have to worry about pass coverage, tight ends and receivers.”
Washington is also a tight end – it’s the first time he’s tried it. Pendleton isn’t fretting; he called him “very balanced.”
“He’s a great blocker; at the same time, he runs really good routes and has great hands,” Pendleton said. “Our tight ends are asked (to do) a little bit of everything.”
As with being a linebacker, Washington is calmly confident of his abilities on offense.
“It’s going good, learning the plays, learning the blocking schemes,” Washington said. “I think I can do it all. I’ve always had good hands, and I’m a great blocker.”
Ironton opens its season Aug. 20 at home against Wheelersburg. Eventually, Washington wouldn’t mind seeing Kirtland again.
“If they’re there, they’re there,” Washington said. “We want to win, whoever we play.”