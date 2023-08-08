If you follow sports, you may have heard of the term “coaching tree.”
The term is similar to that of a family tree. Most aspiring leaders have a single coach that they learned from and that influenced their coaching career and philosophies.
New Greenup County head man Travis Jones may have a forest of coaching trees.
Jones’ dad Mike Jones was formerly the head coach at Raceland and West Carter.
Mike left the Comets to go back to Russell, his alma mater. He would coach his son Travis as the team’s offensive coordinator under legendary Russell coach Ivan McGlone.
Travis recalls coaching always being a part of his life, even at a young age.
“I’ve been going to football practices with my dad since I was three and four years old,” Travis Jones said. “It would have been hard for my teachers and stuff to believe when I was in high school, but I wanted to be a teacher and a coach … Before I graduated, I knew what I wanted to do.”
Jones attended college at OU Southern, majoring in education. While in college, he landed a gig as Russell’s middle school coach at 21 years old.
He quickly climbed the coaching ladder after catching the eye of Russell high school football coach TJ Maynard.
After graduating college, Jones sought a math teaching job. After he was unable to find a position at Russell, he found his way to Greenup County where his friend Scott Grizzle was the head coach.
Jones served as a receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator before his promotion to the Musketeers.
He coached under Grizzle, then Zack Moore who took over the head coaching role in 2020.
With all the coaching influence around him, Jones has been able to take something away from each of his mentors along the way.
While playing at Russell, Jones was able to pick up on how McGlone operated the Red Devils program.
Jones cited McGlone’s impact being felt as far down as the JFL ranks, where Russell would run McGlone’s famous wing-T as kids.
“That’s what I learned from coach McGlone, mainly is he just knew how to build a program,” Jones said. “Everybody was all in for him, he was a very respectable guy … I don’t know if I’ve ever heard anybody say that they didn’t like Ivan.
“He just knew how to run a successful program.”
McGlone won two state titles with the Red Devils and 344 career games.
Seeing firsthand what it took to build a program and even being a part of said program, Jones had a great guide to gain knowledge from in his playing days.
Upon graduating and joining the Greenup County staff, Jones learned more of the blueprint to be a successful coach.
Working alongside Grizzle, Jones picked up on another key cog of the machine that is coaching: relationships.
“Scott was a really energetic guy,” Jones said. “He was very positive, and he was just very good for Greenup County … Scott just knew how to relate to the kids, so I learned a lot about ways to build relationships with kids and stuff like that.”
When Grizzle departed as the man in charge of the Musketeers, Moore stepped in.
Moore had coached in the college ranks at Morehead State and Kentucky Christian University.
Jones said his biggest takeaway from Moore was the structure in which he operated.
“Zack is a very meticulous person,” Jones said. “He wants things done a certain way and he is always really organized.
“He’s good at communicating to the parents and players and also a very, very talented defensive coach.”
Jones, who had only coached offense in his career and considers himself more in tune with that side of the ball, could touch up on his defensive knowledge under Moore’s tutelage.
“I’ve learned so much defensively from him,” Jones said. “I’ve been around other pretty good defensive coordinators, but Zack is by far the best defensive mind that I’ve been around.”
After Moore resigned, Jones was appointed the head coach for Greenup County.
Despite that change, Jones feels that not much has changed with the way the program operates.
Recently, the Musketeers finished team camp. Jones said he didn’t change much from the way it was run a year ago.
“We used almost an identical schedule that we used with Zack,” Jones said. “He had me prepared with everything, I wasn’t going to change everything when what he was doing was working.”
What Moore was doing certainly was working. In his final year guiding Greenup County, Moore posted an 8-5 record with the Musketeers.
It was the first time that feat had been achieve on “The Farm” since 1998.
If the roots planted in the coaching tree of Travis Jones are any indication, the future of Greenup County football could continue to blossom.