The relationships football players make on Friday nights can be memorable.
Sometimes, those friendships can extend beyond the field.
Greenup County senior Quintan Farrow and junior Sam Haislop experienced that bond in an unconventional way over the last year.
Each had high hopes entering the 2019 season, as the tandem were expected to thrive in their roles for Greenup County.
Haislop had recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the Musketeers’ Eastern Kentucky Conference Grid-o-Rama preseason scrimmage against Bath County.
Farrow quickly dashed for 28 yards on five totes in the early stages of Greenup County’s opener against Raceland.
But both suffered season-ending injuries against the Rams.
It was the first severe injury both had endured, and both were worried about what was ahead.
“I remember hoping that it wouldn’t be as bad as they thought, wondering if I’d be out just weeks or the whole year,” Haislop said. “I was scared and anxious.”
Farrow echoed a similar sentiment.
“It was rough. I hated the thought of not being able to be out there with my boys on Friday nights,” Farrow said. “It was hard to cope with everything at first, because I felt like I was letting my team and coaches down.”
The duo underwent a grueling rehabilitation process in order to get back to action this year. Both went to Tri-State Rehab in Ironton, working with Dave Coburn.
Farrow and Haislop each began rehabbing two days after their respective surgeries. Each Musketeer had torn an ACL, and Farrow had also torn a meniscus.
As could be expected, the road to recovery was not simple.
“At first it was very challenging doing simple things like lifting my leg or even walking without a crutch,” Haislop said. “After a week or so though, I was walking and doing side steps and such.”
At times, attempting to return to the team became difficult.
“We’d do blood flow restriction which cuts off 80% of blood flow to my knee, that focuses the white blood cells to my knee to repair faster than it would normally,” Haislop said. “It was extremely painful and difficult, but paid off in the long run.”
Haislop and Farrow formed a bond and pushed one another throughout rehab.
“He was a big encouragement,” Farrow said of Haislop. "We both had the same goal and that was to get back to our team.
“We both just tried to just push each other, whether that was staying after a little longer at therapy or getting more reps in what exercise we were doing.”
Haislop said he and Farrow often caught rides together to their sessions.
“At the time I couldn’t drive, so we’d ride together after school and get food after therapy and everything,” Haislop said. “It built our relationship very strong and he’s one of my best friends now.
“We were each other’s rock for sure and we pushed each other to our limit every day we went.”
Greenup County coach Zack Moore noticed peaks and valleys in the rehab of Farrow and Haislop, but said the combo was aware of what needed to be done to strap on a helmet in September.
“I believe whenever a young person hits a plateau and can’t see consistent improvement, they tend to let up on the intensity of their rehab,” Moore said. “Same can be said with both Sam and Quintan, at different points during the process.
“Fortunately for both guys, they’ve been able to be self-aware and realize where they needed to change if they want to compete at their highest level this fall. Outside of a few little aches and pains, both have been able to train full-speed thus far.”
Leading up to the season, Haislop has been getting reps at quarterback and will be a serious contender for the starting spot. He’ll also be turned to defensively in the secondary.
Farrow will return to the backfield where he could start at running back for the Musketeers.
Both players are amped for their 2020 campaigns at Greenup County, as redemption is the theme in more ways than one.
“I feel amazing and stronger than I was before,” Haislop said. “I have extreme motivation to redeem myself and that’s what this season is all about, redemption for my team mostly, but also redemption for me as well.
“I am more excited this season than I’ve ever been and I am ready to lead my team to win some ball games.”
Farrow has similar thoughts and feelings to his teammate on what’s to come.
“I feel great to be back and I hope everything will continue to go smoothly because we are ready to go and get into some games,” Farrow said.