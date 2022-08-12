When opposing running backs hit the holes this season against Boyd County, they will be contending with one linebacker who is not afraid of contact.
Of course, all linebackers must relish that physicality. However, this Lions sophomore is a little different.
Erik Germann recently competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in Gillette, Wyoming.
After winning the West Virginia high school state championship, Germann qualified to compete in nationals. He then loaded up his horse trailer and began the drive to Wyoming with his family, which he estimated took between 26 and 30 hours.
There, Germann competed against 126 other high school athletes from the United States and Canada.
Still relatively new to the sport, Germann got his start in February. His path to getting involved came from pursuing his passion.
“I always liked horses ever since I was really little,” Germann said. “I always thought rodeos were cool just seeing it on TV, and I just got into it.”
Germann recalled his first competition at Crazy Woman Ranch in Lancaster, Ohio as being hectic.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking because I’d never really competed in front of people before,” Germann said. “It wrecks your nerves a little bit, but you get used to it. The nerves start to go away after a little while.”
Typically, Germann competes in events in Ohio and West Virginia. Steer wrestling was one of 13 events held at the NHSFR championship, among other sectors like bull-riding and goat-tying.
For practice, Germann has traveled to a place where rodeos are the official state sport – Texas.
“I’ve been to a couple steer-wrestling clinics in Texas,” Germann said. “They have fake steers that you can practice on, and it just helps you with your technique.”
Germann’s visit to the Lone Star State took him to Van, Texas, about an hour north of Dallas. After brushing up on his techniques, he was ready for rodeos.
At each rodeo, there’s a draw for a specific steer for the runs. Competitors warm up their horses as they await their name to be called, then go into the box as they get set to face the steer.
From there, the fun begins.
“You ride out of the box and you get right up next to the steer on your horse and there’s a hazer on the other side of the steer keeping him from going off to the right,” Germann said. “Then you dismount off the side onto the steer and then you wrestle them on to your back.”
According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association website, steer wrestlers, or “bulldoggers” as they’re referred to, face a dangerous and difficult task in taming their steer counterparts.
“The steer generally weighs more than twice as much as the cowboy and, at the time the two come together, they’re both often traveling at 30 miles per hour,” per the PRCA article.
While running backs barreling his way on Friday nights might not reach those speeds, Germann still sees ways he can apply his steer-wrestling career to the gridiron.
“I’d say just staying low,” Germann said. “That’s important to have a low center of gravity for steer-wrestling and football, and honestly, just the strength training.”
Germann’s football coach, Evan Ferguson, certainly has seen that correlation.
“Obviously, if you wrestle steers for a living, you’re probably going to be a pretty good tackler in football,” Ferguson said. “I think that goes pretty well for him.”
The sophomore linebacker looks to carry the momentum of his rodeo successes into this season as he tries to win the starting job. He feels like this season could be promising for his Lions.
“Honestly, I think we’ll do really well this year,” Germann said. “We have a lot of seniors. We’ve got a lot of new people. I don’t think that we’ve seen the amount of talent other years as we’ve seen this year.
“I just think we’ve got to be dedicated to trying to win, and the team.”
Germann says he’s hoping to continue his career in steer-wrestling – perhaps even riding it into the college ranks.
If he’s looking for a counterpart, perhaps Ferguson could saddle up alongside him.
“I think he definitely has the potential,” Germann said.