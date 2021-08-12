ASHLAND Troy Gardner knows what is going through the minds of opponents and observers when they first lay eyes on him, be it in a maroon football uniform or a singlet.
“Most people, whenever they look at me, they think, ‘That’s Little Short Guy,’” Gardner said, “but then whenever it comes time (to play), they’re like, ‘Man, that kid’s pretty good.’”
The Ashland junior has proven that on the wrestling mat against competition more or less his size, at least on the scales. Gardner was third in the 106-pound weight class bracket of the Region 8 Tournament as a freshman in 2020 and finished region runner-up at 106 last winter.
The Tomcats think Gardner can help them on the football field, too, albeit in an out-of-the-spotlight role, at least if it’s being done well.
Never mind that Gardner, who stands 5-foot-5 and now weighs 115 pounds, has re-entered a world without size classifications by coming back out for the Tomcats’ football team after taking a year off. Ashland coach Tony Love had Gardner tabbed as the Tomcats’ starting long snapper before he broke his thumb on July 20.
Love still anticipated Gardner would heal quickly enough to be an asset for Ashland this season heading into a doctor’s re-evaluation scheduled for the first week of August.
“I look at him just like I look at every other player we have out here,” Love said of Gardner. “We stress to these guys, it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog, and every one of these guys can have value in terms of productivity on the field. It’s about finding your niche, seeking it out and then honing your craft and getting really good at it.”
Gardner did that as a freshman under the tutelage of then-long snapper Jack Latherow, he said. Latherow has graduated and gone on to West Point.
Gardner has also played golf and tennis for Ashland, in addition to wrestling, but missed everything that goes along with football.
“I played football before, all throughout elementary and middle school,” Gardner said, “and it was just the experience, the people, the friends that you make, the family, all that.”
Love said Gardner hasn’t had any trouble coming back into that culture.
“He got in the weight room with the football team this offseason and really started becoming one of our guys again,” Love said, “and started gaining some weight. I think he’s probably gained about 10 pounds, which on a ‘normal-sized’ guy, that’s probably 20 pounds, 25 pounds maybe.
“He’s really done a great job on getting himself stronger, faster and seeking out value on our team.”
Gardner is undeterred by his comparative lack of height to most people he will share a field with on Friday nights.
“I’ve wrestled for eight years, so being shorter than everybody, it’s not really intimidating to me,” Gardner said. “Some people are a lot bigger, but you’ve just gotta step up to them.”
That said, even if Gardner will technically be a lineman in kicking formations, no one will confuse him with the so-called “big uglies.” He also has experience at receiver and cornerback, he said, and uses good positioning to compensate against bigger opponents.
Gardner also sees synergy between wrestling and football and will apply a grappler’s mindset on the gridiron.
“It’s helped out tremendously,” he said. “Most of our defense last year were wrestlers. That helped me out a ton — the strength, the mentality and everything.”
Concurred Love, himself a former Matcats coach: “He’s a kid that’s competed in wrestling, so he’s been out there in front of people and I don’t think he’s gonna tighten up at all. He knows what being on a championship podium is about, and I think he’s gonna be solid for us.”
