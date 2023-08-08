“He’s just an all-American kid.”
That’s how Ashland’s football coach Chad Tackett summed up senior offensive and defensive lineman Cole Christian.
Christian will be in the trenches this season for the Tomcats on both sides of the ball, battling it out to protect the guys in his backfield as well as take down the opposition’s backfield.
“He plays tackle for us on offense and plays nose guard on defense,” Tackett said. “He’s one of those guys that’s dependable. He works extremely hard and is strong as can be in the weight room. He’s a very physical guy who isn’t afraid of contact. Those are the kids I like. They put that helmet on and they turn into somebody else.”
All of those attributes will be a must for anyone to be successful in the two positions Christian will be playing.
“You have to put your head down and go to work,” Christian said. “You know what’s going to happen. You’re going to be in a dogfight every play, but you have to cherish that role and really find value and respect in it.”
But Christian’s skill set at the positions is backed up by more than just hard practices and galvanizing games.
Christian brings to the football field a state-caliber background from the world of wrestling, where the Region 8 runner-up in the 215-pound division showed not just physical toughness but mental toughness as well.
“He’s a tough, resilient kid,” Ashland wrestling coach Butch Scarberry said of Christian. “He just has a motor that won’t quit. He’s a well-put-together kid both physically and mentally. He handles adversity real well. He even handles loss with grace and learns from it and works on it and gets better.”
That makeup is necessary and translates to the positions Christian has excelled at on the gridiron.
“It obviously helps physically,” Christian said of carrying his wrestling experience to the football field. “You get stronger and faster and know where to put your body, but I think the biggest part is mentally. You learn a lot of determination and grit. You learn a lot about yourself. It’s you versus the guy in front of you on that mat, and that’s how you learn about yourself.”
Tackett is grateful for Christian to be equipped with those tools when he suits up for the Tomcats.
“Wrestling really teaches leverage and I think he really understands that,” Tackett said. “He has body control and the biggest thing about wrestling is that it teaches you to compete. You’re one-on-one in a singlet in front of hundreds of people at a match. Just being able to step into the circle with all eyes on you, there’s nowhere to hide. He’s used to competing on the big stage in wrestling and he’s not shy of it.”
Christian’s talents impact his abilities on the field and on the mat, but they also serve him well away from the playing surface. Both coaches look to Christian as a leader.
“You know the responsibility is there, so when you ask him to do something,” Tackett said, “you know he’s going to try his best to do it and do it the way you want it done. As a coach, it puts your mind at ease to know he’s going to give everything he’s got and is going to do it with great effort and enthusiasm. He’s an example for the guys in our program about how we get things done.”
“Cole is definitely a leader,” Scarberry added. “He leads by example. He has a great attitude, work ethic and classroom work. … When you describe a leader, you’re describing Cole Christian. He’s a standout human being. If I could have a team full of Coles, my job would be 100 times easier.”
Christian welcomes that leadership position and understands the work he does speaks louder than anything he could say.
“I cherish that role,” Christian said. “I’ve seen it in other guys as I’ve progressed through the system since I was a freshman at Ashland. Now that I’m a senior, I want to show the guys by my example. There are some guys that lead vocally, but you can lead other ways by showing people what’s right and doing things correctly every day.”
The focus is now on the upcoming season. Christian wants to convert the hard work that he, and the rest of the team, have put in during the offseason into success on the field.
“I really want to go up there and show what this group of guys can do,” Christian said. “We’ve been working really hard, and there’s been a lot of talk about what this team could do. We’ve had a really good camp. We came together as a team and I’m excited to go win with these guys.”