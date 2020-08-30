Dylan Hardy, Austin Howard, Zared Lewis, Tucker Madden, Peyton Spencer and Hunter Switzer are part of something new.
The six Lewis County football players make up the team’s inaugural leadership committee – one of new coach Bryan Hoover’s projects to reclaim his program’s respect.
“It’s outside of football,” Hoover said. “It’s to teach these kids how to be young men.”
Switzer added: “Everyone wants to look up to you sometimes; I have a couple kids asking me questions, and I just want to be a great role model.”
You assume all six want to be leaders, and a deeper look into their first names makes you think selecting them was a wise move.
According to behindthename.com, Madden and Switzer have occupational names you could easily apply to football.
“Tucker” comes from the Old English word “tucian,” which described someone who cleaned and thickened raw cloth by pounding it. A second meaning: "offend, torment" somehow befits a lineman.
Madden is the committee’s lone sophomore. He used to be a little reluctant to share his opinions, but he said playing varsity as a freshman last year helped him overcome such reticence.
“It’s stressful, it really is, me being the younger guy,” Madden said. “The older guys, they ask me for opinions and the coaches ask me for opinions; sometimes it’s hard to come up with ideas for the team.
“Because I’m younger, I feel like I might make a mistake and might make the older guys mad, so I voice my opinion last to see how they feel. I knew they felt that because I played with them when I was a freshman and I played varsity with them, so I kinda knew them and they knew me.”
The Old English etymology behind “Hunter” is easy to ascertain: one who hunts. Switzer, a senior, carries something painful in his quiver – the memory of the late Wesley Fogle, a freshman football player who died Dec. 17, along with his mother, Jerrica Adkins, in a two-vehicle accident on Route 8 in Black Oak.
“There’s not a single day at practice that he doesn’t run through my mind at least two to three times a practice,” Switzer said.
Switzer, Madden and the others put in an application, wrote a resume and described why they want to be on the committee.
“I just talked a little bit about how I could really use this to better myself as a football player and to better prepare myself for the Marines; I just enlisted,” Switzer said.
Not a lot is known about Lewis’s first name except that it comes from a Hebrew word meaning “trap.” “Zared” nevertheless seems appropriate for a junior lineman who lives to ensnare the Lions’ opponents.
Lewis thought teammates looked up to him – “They always ask me to go first in a new drill that we do,” he said. He answered a trickier query – are linemen the smartest athletes? – with admirable aplomb.
“I don’t think we’re the smartest,” Lewis said, “but we’re most definitely the most hard-working kids on the field.”
Hardy is the expected starting quarterback. You can trace “Dylan” to ancient Wales, where it identified someone who is a “Son of the Sea.”
Being an Offspring of the Ohio River and Prince of the Pond (Hardy caught a 5-pound bass in a friend’s farm pond) are close enough, and being the quarterback gives him extra momentum to improve.
Hardy was a member of the Lewis County boys basketball team that defeated Bath County and Boyd County to reach the 16th Region Tournament final for the second time in school history last March. He was a center- and right-fielder on the Lions baseball team.
Then, April 21 – the day the KHSAA cancelled all spring sports.
“Finding out that I couldn’t play baseball was really devastating, but I knew that I had to stay in shape,” said Hardy, who has been lifting weights and doing online workout routines. “I knew that football was coming up next, and so I just worked with what I had. … I always like to stay positive; I fish a lot.”
It’s not known if Spencer was named after retired quarterback Peyton Manning. Turns out he shares a first name with two others: Peyton Randolph, the first president of the Continental Congress, and Peyton Reynolds, the author of the Legends of Dhanen’Mar series of books.
As for what Spencer the football player penned on his essay: “I just wrote that I’ve been playing football my whole life,” he said. “It’s just a sport that I love, and I would love to take it to the point where I could be a leader coming into my senior year.”
Howard is slated to be in Lewis County’s backfield as a running back and a linebacker on defense. His first name is somewhat regal – “Austin” comes from the Latin word for “great and magnificent.”
Like everyone else, Howard hopes the Lions play football whenever it starts.
“We’ve all been following the guidelines and doing our part to try to keep the cases down,” he said, “so I hope they let us play this year.”