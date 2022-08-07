Zack Moore doesn’t want any lovely parting gifts chosen especially for him.
Moore begins his third season as Greenup County’s coach. It’s also his final campaign because he’s the high school’s new assistant principal.
“We’re not doing any farewell tours or anything like that,” Moore said. “We’re just going to play.”
Usually, Greenup County administrators aren’t allowed to simultaneously hold coaching positions. Moore is still on the sidelines this year in part because the assistant principal’s job wasn’t posted until June, and he’s grateful an exception was made for him.
“There is no way I would’ve even applied for the position if I would’ve had to leave this late prior to the start of a season,” Moore said. “I wouldn’t do that to our team and our kids.”
And no, the Musketeers’ 1-9 record last year wasn’t a reason for moving to the front office.
“No, no, no, no,” Moore said. “I would’ve stayed as long as I was a teacher and as long as they would’ve had me ... as head football coach.”
Moore’s appointment as assistant principal hit social media on July 11. He told the team a few days earlier.
“Teenage kids, they’re pretty flexible; they live in the moment,” Moore said. “I just encouraged them, that’s what we’re gonna do here. We weren’t going to worry about what was gonna happen at the end of the season.”
Senior linebacker Wyatt Perkins was in Tennessee when he found out.
“Seeing that, it sucked,” Perkins said. “I think he’s a really good coach, especially a really good defensive coach.”
Moore, a Knoxville, Tennessee native, was a linebacker at Morehead State. He said he fit in almost immediately because of a shared dislike for University of Kentucky football.
“Nobody at Morehead likes UK, so I had that in common,” Moore said. “Nobody I played football with does.”
After graduating from Morehead State in 1998, Moore stayed in northeastern Kentucky. He coached defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs and receivers at Morehead State for eight seasons (1998-2006), was defensive coordinator and head coach at Kentucky Christian University from 2007-10, led East Carter from 2011-14 (compiling a 7-33 record) and returned to Morehead State for three seasons (2015-17).
Moore came to Greenup County as an assistant in 2018.
About 900 students in grades 9-12 attend Greenup County High. Moore said many of the things he learned coaching football are applicable as assistant principal.
“Leadership positions are managing people, so I think as coaches, our No. 1 job is managing people, managing expectations,” Moore said.
Greenup County opens the 2022 season with home games against Fleming County on Aug. 19 and Martin County on Aug. 26. Moore said he won’t be thinking about the end of the season.
“I’m good at compartmentalizing things,” he said. “Whenever I’m on the field with the players, I’m 100% total concentration. I’m still a football guy at heart.”