The next pass Austin Fannin completes will be the first pass Austin Fannin completes.
Fannin takes over as Rowan County’s starting quarterback in his senior season. He’ll take over for 2020 alumnus Will Cox.
“He’s got a good background, and he can throw it a little bit,” Rowan County coach Kelly Ford said. “Austin has always been a leader to all the kids. He’s really vocal; the kids follow him really well.”
Ask senior running back Cole Wallace about Fannin’s arm strength. He thinks artillery.
“He’s got a cannon on him,” Wallace said. “I’ll vouch for him.”
Two things you immediately notice: Fannin stands 6 feet, 4 inches, and he’s as calm as Cave Run Lake at sunrise.
“I’m not nervous,” Fannin said. “I’ve been practicing my butt off, just trying to get better for this year.”
As far as anyone knows, Fannin always fancied himself a quarterback. Former Rowan County star Adam Wing and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre are his signal-calling role models. (Fannin wore Favre’s No. 4 until high school before switching to No. 14.)
For his career, Favre threw for 71,838 yards with 508 touchdowns, but he also threw 336 interceptions. Fannin eschews long passes for 10- to 15-yarders between linebackers and cornerbacks.
“I like going for higher-completion passes,” Fannin said. “I’m trying to help the team win. I’m trying not to get six picks a game; I’m trying to get six touchdowns a game.
“Throwing those deep balls is low-percentage. It’s easier to get picked, easier to throw an incompletion. Throwing a shorter ball helps you get more field (position).”
Ford implicitly trusts Fannin, so much so, he’s allowed to change plays if he sees something offensive coordinator Scooter Charles doesn’t because Fannin understands the offense.
“We’ll do a little more passing,” Ford said. “With his arm, I think we can add a little bit more, getting people out in space, throwing quick routes, stretching the field a little bit.”
Fannin was an outside linebacker last year (14 tackles and a fumble recovery), a position Ford said he’ll continue to play.
“He will play defense some, but he’ll be more situational, third down and long,” Ford said. “That way, he can cover routes. I’m gonna keep him with less contact if possible.”
Rowan County finished 6-5 last year, including three straight regular season wins. Fannin believes 2019’s momentum can translate to 2020.
“We’re ready to go out there and play our hearts out,” Fannin said. “We want to have the best season we’ve ever had.”