Ironton has become known as a high school program that produces a lot of talent that goes on to excel in the sport of football at the next level.
Though sometimes with such a crowded field of names, and offers attached to each one, some of the unsung heroes might get overlooked for one reason or another.
That’s the case this year with junior offensive and defensive linebacker Aiden Layne, according to Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton.
“He gets overlooked, I think,” Pendleton said. “Our other linemen have some Division I offers right now, so that might take people’s attention away, but Aiden is amazing. He’s an amazing player, amazing worker, and amazing person.”
Layne says when he goes into a game he’s looking to leave it all on the field.
“I just want to do the best I can,” Layne said. “Give it all out on the field and don’t take any breaks. I just go out there and do my job.”
Another factor why Layne might have gone under most people’s radar is due to a late start at the varsity level.
“He has worked his butt off,” Pendleton said. “I mean, just worked and worked at it. He didn’t get to play as an eighth grader due to COVID going on. But he came in as a freshman and made a ton of progress. As a sophomore, he just took off.”
The work he put in at the sophomore level has put him in a position this year where he’s looked at as a leader, especially off the field.
“We ask two things from our kids: be leaders and be followers,” Pendleton said. “That can sound kind of weird, but what that means is that, if someone is going in a great direction, we follow them and are open to listening to them. Aiden fits that mold.”
Layne says his hard work is simply how he’s wired.
“It just comes naturally,” Layne said. “I use what’s going on in my life to motivate me and that’s basically it.”
Layne’s work ethic has made him someone Pendleton looks at as being a player he’d like others to model.
“If I could get a team full of Aiden, I’d take them in a heartbeat,” Pendleton said. “He makes strides each and every day. He’s a leader in the weight room. He’s as good a football player as anyone near him.”
Though he’s now moved into that leadership position, Layne does so more with his actions than his words.
“He’s a kid that is mostly quiet, never really says anything, mostly just ‘yes sir’ or ‘no sir,’” Pendleton said.
One moment that Pendleton points to came last year prior to a playoff game with Harvest Prep.
“Aiden had been sick pretty much all week,” Pendleton said. “I didn’t think he’d be able to play, but on gameday, he got the green light. I was still having some conversations about whether or not he was sure he could play. I didn’t want it to be a case where he felt like he was playing without being 100%.”
Layne described that moment as being just another roadblock to overcome.
“I just had to push through it,” Layne said. “Everybody goes through stuff, we all have to do it, but my mindset is just to get it over with and do the best I can at it.”
“He told me, ‘Coach, I care too much about this team to not go out there or look the team in the eye and tell them I’m not going to play. I want to play,’” Pendleton recounted. “He told me he was going to play and he promised me he was 100% and that we were going to win. Not only did he play, but he had our highest grade of a lineman all last year in that game.”
Pendleton thinks it not only showed a lot about Layne’s athletic abilities but about his character as well.
“I think he showed a lot of guts and a lot of what it takes to be a leader,” Pendleton said.
As he enters into his junior season, Pendleton thinks colleges should be giving Layne a serious look. When asked to give his pitch to potential scouts, Pendleton gave a ringing endorsement.
“He’s a guy that’s going to represent your program well,” Pendleton said. “He’s going to work extremely well, no one is going to out-work him. He’s a kid with such a high motor that, while some people might say he’s a little small, I think he more than makes up for it with his effort and his energy. He battles against guys with Division I offers every single day and never gives up. He’s someone you want in your corner.”
For Layne, his goal this season is to excel once again, and maybe catch the eye of a program or two at the next level.
“I want to be the best person I can be on the field right now,” Layne said. “That’s what I really care about. and hopefully get my first (college) offer too.”