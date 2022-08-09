GRAYSON Eli Estepp will be surrounded by familiarity when he takes his snaps under center this season.
The experience for the senior will be twofold.
First, Estepp returns home to don the East Carter jersey once again. After a successful two-year stint in Olive Hill with rival West Carter, he’s back in the place where he grew up and played football until his freshman season.
“I’m glad to be back with the friends that I have grown up with,” Estepp said, “and the people that I have played with since I was a little kid.
“I like being around the guys again. I hope they like having me around. We hang out all the time. We want to try to build that connection back.”
East Carter coach Tim Champlin was excited when he heard Estepp would be returning to the Raiders.
It gives them two quality quarterbacks, including sophomore Quentin Johnson. Estepp brings experience after the graduation of Kanyon Kozee.
“That’s the one position where you have people blitzing at you and the defensive line is in your face,” Champlin said. “It makes a difference having that game experience. (Estepp) has the leadership that’s similar to what we had last year.
“(Estepp) does what he’s asked to do and what he’s supposed to do,” Champlin added. “He competes every day. Eli and Quentin are both competing and getting after it. Eli has stepped in and accepted the role very well. He doesn’t see it as intimidating or anything like that.”
Second, Estepp will inherit signal-calling duties after the program experienced historic postseason success the year before.
The Comets went to their first state semifinal in 2020. West Carter played all four Class 2A playoff games at home and battled 16-time state champion Beechwood down to the final minute.
Estepp stepped in the following season and helped the Comets claim another district title and a state quarterfinal appearance.
“I had pressure last year,” Estepp said. “There were some people that said maybe this team wouldn’t be as good as last year. I always want to do what’s best for my teammates. They want to win as much I as do. We will work hard (this season), and we’ll see what we can do.”
East Carter won 11 games, including three playoff games in the same postseason for the first time, last year.
The Raiders hosted Belfry at jam-packed Steve Womack Field last November. No East Carter team had ever played in a state semifinal before that night.
Estepp credited his West Carter predecessor for instilling the proper mindset to handle the responsibility and the atmosphere that he faced last year and the one that awaits him in a few weeks.
“Orry Perry really helped me develop my skills,” Estepp said. “He was a good leader. Just being around him and seeing what he did with his mind on the field, it helped me out a lot.”
Champlin knew he would welcome a different player than the one who departed Grayson two years earlier when Estepp arrived back on campus. He was only a freshman the last time he played for the Raiders, and Champlin saw plenty of growth.
“He’s matured a lot since he was here as a freshman,” Champlin said. “He’s a senior now and he has really grown into that role. The kids here really like him. They take to him. He has that maturity level that he didn’t have as a freshman. … It’s nice to see that out of him and now he’s taking those next steps.”
Estepp said the playbook looks similar, but the coaches have added several new elements that will enhance his comfort level.
“When he came in that first day of practice, we could start talking terminology,” Champlin said. “It’s kind of like riding a bicycle. He picked up where he left off.”
Estepp’s playing style at quarterback will differ from the Raiders’ previous QB. Kozee’s running ability added new wrinkles to the game plan. He ran for 477 yards and three touchdowns last year.
Estepp also ran for three TDs in 2021 but posted negative-55 yards of rushing offense. Mobility has dominated his preparation in the offseason.
“I’ve been focusing on rolling out and learning to throw on the run,” Estepp said. “It’s been a hard adjustment because I’ve never really done that.”
“Kanyon was a mobile quarterback,” Champlin added. “He hurt people with his legs and when people would drop eight on us, he was able to tuck it and run. We’re just figuring out what these two guys can do. We can manipulate the offense to fit them well. It’s what l like about our offense. I feel we have the ability to match it with our quarterback and put them in the most successful position.”
Champlin doesn’t consider himself as a two-quarterback coach. Estepp has shown he has the credentials to keep a program moving forward. The senior feels his teammates have that same ability.
“I feel the players that we have here now are just as ready as I am,” Estepp said. “We have a lot of players here that have played under the lights. We have young, talented players. We have a good receiving corps, along with good running backs and offensive line.”