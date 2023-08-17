RACELAND After 50 seasons of dedicated service to his community and his football players, Raceland knew it would take more than one person to replace Mark Lewis.
But you can’t replace a coaching legend. A predecessor can take what they have learned and try to leave the same impact when their time on the gridiron comes to an end.
Coach Michael Salmons feels the Rams coaching staff is the epitome of devotion. The majority starred for the orange and black and the new ones quickly adapt to the environment.
“You just don’t replace guys like coach Lewis,” Salmons said. “In today’s world, I don’t know if anybody could coach high school football for 50 years and say that. That generation is gone from today’s society. The type of loyalty that people like coach Lewis and coach (Randy) Vanderhoof have it’s just not matched in today’s world. Sometimes social media gets into play. We are not big on titles. We all just get on the boat and start rowing the same way.”
“Coach (Seth) Pack has been here 16 years,” he added. “You think 16 years is a long time but around here is like the median. Pack has coached with Lewis on the linebacking crew for the last decade. He will run the front seven and coach (Gary) Fannin will run the back side.”
Salmons mentioned others that will contribute to the defensive effort. Coaches John Logan and Ed Zeek will help on the defensive line. He likes to match his guy’s strengths and personalities to make the staff the best that it can be. During the first month, they have found plenty of continuity and feel prepared to start the season on Friday at Ashland.
Pack and Lewis started their Raceland coaching tenure together. Lewis joined the Rams sideline two years before him. Pack said the pigskin principles that he left behind will be used for seasons to come.
“Coach Lewis did a great job,” Pack said. “He left us with the trademarks that we still use. We want to be physical at the point of attack. We really try to run to the ball and rally at the football.
Each coach brings his own dynamic and their own point of view to practice. After a week of preparation, they are all on the same page when they take the field on Friday nights.
“It’s a little different for sure,” Pack said. “Gary and I have a great relationship. We kid that you have to have a thick skin in our locker room. Everybody can get after each other a little bit. We text and talk all day. We get our points and message across. It works out really well.”
“It’s great to play that type of role in the community,” he added. “It’s a small town and a lot of people wear different hats. But it’s special to support your community in this way.”
Each coach has deep roots at Raceland. It’s already engrained in their DNA when they first grab their whistle.
“Those guys wake up in the morning and they’re thinking and eating Raceland football,” Salmons said. “It’s special. You never have to teach it. The guys that aren’t necessarily Raceland guys will assimilate to that. They sense it and want that too. I think that’s how we have attracted so many quality guys. It’s important to them and if something is important to you, you are going to put your heart and soul into it.”
The coaches are very fond of a drill at practice. The players don’t share the same feeling but admit that it does get their attention and will improve their pursuit of the football.
“Coach Lewis really emphasized running to the ball,” said Noah Wallace, who led Raceland in tackles last year with 105, seven for loss. “It worked really well for us last year. We work on it every single practice. It’s something I learned from him and tried to do during the game. If you don’t make it to the ball during a play in a certain amount of time, you have to do up-downs. and no one likes up-downs”
Players are on the clock during practice and chasing down a ball carrier is one of the top priorities. The Rams’ defense only allowed 12 points a game last year.
“Pretty much every defensive snap we take in practice, we have a stopwatch on them,” Pack said. “We time the guys getting to the ball and where they are supposed to be. If they don’t make it by a certain time, there can be consequences. It usually up-downs. They don’t like it. They usually pick up the tempo real fast.”
Players who don’t wear a defensive jersey will still take notice. Quarterback Logan Lundy appreciates the mentality of his teammates on the other side of the football.
“It’s comforting to know that if I throw a pick, they are right there to back me up,” Lundy said. “We got to see coach Lewis recently at a team dinner. It was good to catch up with him. We miss him. He is one of the smartest guys that I will ever know. He has really rubbed off on our defenders. It’s so good to have them and our coaching staff on the field with me. It makes me feel good about where we are headed.”
The Rams will face a daunting path if they want to reach a third trip to the state championship game. The seven opponents outside their district each won at least eight games last season and boast stellar offenses.
“If you want to be an elite level team and get to those big games and big stages,” Salmons said, “you have to play defense at a high level. Stop the run and be able to get off the field on third down. There is no doubt that our defense will face some adverse conditions early and often. We play a state finalist and state champion on the road. They will be really challenged. The goal never changes. If we hold offenses to two touchdowns, it gives us the best chance to be successful.”