IRONTON College scouts have been paying attention to the Ironton backfield.
Senior Reid Carrico received a bevy of attention from Power Five schools before deciding to become a Buckeye defender at Ohio State. This season, the spotlight will be even brighter with the emergence of up-and-coming sophomore Trevor Carter.
The running back has already accumulated Division I offers from Arkansas, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Akron and Toledo. Whatever his future destination, his focus is firmly cemented in helping the Fighting Tigers travel back to Canton and hoist a state championship trophy.
Carter always feels a sense of pride wearing the Ironton uniform and carrying on the Fighting Tigers and family tradition.
“My dad grew up playing Ironton football,” Carter said. “So did a lot of my friends’ dads. My papaw played at Ironton. It means a lot to me to be a part of this team and running out of the tunnel every Friday night. It’s a great feeling. It was special going to State last year. Even though we lost, we are going to come back and get it this year.”
The recruiting process has been rewarding for Carter even though he admits it caught him off-guard. He has leaned on the support of Carrico and his teammates and understands he has plenty of time to determine the best fit for him at the next level.
“It’s crazy to think about,” Carter said. “I never thought anything like this would ever happen. It’s a lot to take in. I really didn’t know what to think about it. Reid was a big part of it. He got me through it and advised me on what to do. He helped me with the recruiting game.”
“I’ve given him some pointers here and there,” Carrico added. “I also told him how to talk to reporters. There is a way to handle that because the more attention you get, the more eyeballs will be on you. You have to be presentable in everything you do. I’ve tried to help him out with stuff like that when he asks me questions. He has done well with it. I haven’t had to help him a lot.”
Ironton coach Trevor Pendleton said the upperclassmen have provided guidance to the younger players. They have kept them centered and focused on the task at hand.
“We have some older guys like Reid, Cameron Deere, Kyle Howell, Trent Hacker and Dalton Crabtree,” Pendleton said. “These guys are mentoring these younger guys and doing a great job with it. … Right now, Carter is a high school football player. He is an Ironton Fighting Tiger. His focus is being the best player he can be for Ironton High School.”
Carter already stands at 6-foot-1 and plans to keep growing. The 190-pound halfback and defensive back has worked on getting bigger and faster in the offseason and improving his flexibility. Carrico said Carter has inspired him with his work ethic.
“He works hard off the field,” Carrico said. “He puts in as much work off the field as he does on the field. That is why he is getting everything he is getting. He has experience playing varsity last year. We are looking for him to make an impact this season.”
Carter had doubts about his football future last year and contemplated leaving the team. His father recalled a similar instance during his playing days at Ironton and Carter took his advice to heart.
“He has been really proud of me and everything that I have earned so far and have worked for,” Carter said. “Last year, I was ready to quit football and he helped me get through that. It happened to him and he said he regretted it. He helped me through that to stay on the team. I am glad he did. It’s been amazing and at the end of the day, I’m glad I stayed.”
That excitement and passion grew during Ironton’s march to the championship game last fall. The team lost just once in the regular season and rattled off four convincing wins to reach Canton and the state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
“I wasn’t having too much fun with (football) last year,” Carter said. “When we got to the playoffs, that started to change. I started having a lot more fun and I bonded with the team.”
Pendleton has already seen an improved mindset and determination from Carter in the offseason. The sophomore is already listed in the Top 10 on several early recruiting websites.
“He is a very talented kid and a hard worker,” Pendleton said. “He is like an image of Reid. He already has some big-time offers. He is a really good kid.”
Ironton fell to undefeated Kirtland in the Division V title game. Carter saw significant minutes last season and the experience of playing in the state championship keeps him motivated to do it again.
“I was on the kickoff and punt teams and I played a little offense in the finals,” Carter said. “I was nervous before the game, pacing around the locker room. I didn’t know what to think. To be out there, it was an unreal feeling. I never felt anything like that before.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order that allowed sports to go forward this fall. The Fighting Tigers will experience a six-game regular season against Ohio Valley Conference opponents, beginning tonight at Portsmouth.
“I am really excited to play this season, especially with COVID-19,” Carter said. “At the beginning of this season, I really didn’t know if we were going to play. I worked hard during the offseason.”
Carter said the excitement around the Ironton community has already reached a high level.
“They are expecting a great year out of us this season,” Carter said. “That is what they are going to get. Hopefully, we will get back to the state finals this year and win a championship. The fans have always been there for us.”
Pendleton believes Carter has a bright future and will further add to the rich history of Ironton football. The Tigers’ resurgence continues after reaching the state stage for the first time in 20 years last season.
“Any time you have a kid that is getting the recognition and doing things the right way, the other kids respond to it,” Pendleton said. “They look to those guys as leaders. That is the unique thing about playing at this place. You have so many guys that are leaders.”
(606) 326-2654 |