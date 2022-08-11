Alan Short expects big things from Lawrence County’s big men.
Blake Prater, Dylan Whitt, Trace Longstreth and Makai Strickland all return as starters from last season’s squad.
“The level of toughness and communication that they have shown at this point in the season is not something that I have experienced in my roughly 20 years coaching high school football,” Short said. “That is a testament to (offensive line) coach (Jason) Rollins. I’m not saying they are Peyton Manning at the line of scrimmage, but they do a great job being on the same page with one another. They are just a bunch of good boys who happen to be really good football players.”
Playing on the line is a thankless job that does not show up in the box score, but the heart and soul of the offensive unit starts with the guys in the trenches.
“The thing I like the most about being a lineman is being the reason or having the block that gets your teammate into the end zone or just getting a few more yards,” Longstreth said.
But Strickland said just because the linemen are not the ones scoring the touchdowns does not mean they go without thanks from their fellow teammates.
“Just because other people don’t talk about us doesn’t mean we aren’t recognized,” Strickland said. “The guys here do a great job of thanking us after a big play.”
Lawrence County’s offensive line paved the way for the Bulldogs’ rushing attack to amass nearly 3,000 yards lats year, with four players rushing for more than 500 yards. Add to that 47 rushing touchdowns, and one would see the reason for celebration, but Whitt said the line is a unit, not individual players.
“We just kind of talk about the big plays and our highlights as a group,” Whitt said. “We don’t really have a set celebration. and the reason for that is that we are a hungry team. Yes, we do celebrate a bit after a big win, (but) we quickly turn our focus to next week. Because all in all, the job is not done and we are never satisfied.”
Prater said being a lineman is just different.
“The bond we share as of group of O-linemen isn’t like the bond we share with the rest of the team,” Prater said. “We have a bond with the men we protect each day, but the bond we have as the big guys is most definitely a brotherhood.”
Short said the linemen are as close on the field as off.
Prater was the recipient of Short’s high praise a few weeks ago when he saw his coach standing on the side of the road and doubled back to check on his leader.
“I was trying to sell a vehicle for my dad,” Short said. “We had parked the vehicle beside of (Ky.) 2565, and I had gone out to let someone test-drive it. Blake happens to be driving by and sees me sitting by the road and waves. Not one minute later, Blake pulls in where I am sitting and checks on me. I told him that I knew I should have texted him that I was fine, but I didn’t want to text a kid while they were driving.
“To me, that act speaks volumes about someone’s character. Blake had practiced football all morning, then gone and worked like a man all afternoon, and was on his way home and stopped just to check on me.”
Regardless of what they have going off the field, the four linemen all agree about one of their favorite things on the field: getting a pancake.
For the general football fan, a question may arise about why a breakfast food has anything to do with the success of a lineman. But for those ingrained in the game, as well as those who have played in the trenches, a pancake is a symbol of pure and utter domination of an opponent. and to a lineman, it is just as rewarding as scoring a touchdown.
“The most satisfying part of getting a pancake is letting the team see you just dominate the guy you’re going against,” Strickland said. “It kinda makes you feel like you’re the best player out there.”
Prater said a pancake of another player is like dumping gasoline on a fire for the team’s energy.
“The best part of a pancake to me is the feeling and the energy that it brings the whole team,” Prater said. “Not only does it make you want to go that hard every play, but it’s like the fuel to the team’s fire. The energy and excitement it brings everyone is purely just amazing.”