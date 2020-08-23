LOUISA Nevan Johnson may be 24 years old, but he’s got the praising-the-opponent aspect of a grizzled veteran’s coachspeak down pat.
Ask Lawrence County’s new defensive line coach about the Bulldogs’ season-opening opponent and close your eyes, and you can almost hear Lou Holtz or Bill Belichick.
“Going back to Russell the first game, it’s gonna be one heck of a debut,” Johnson said. “Russell’s gonna give it all they’ve got. Those players know how to play football, and that’s a good coaching staff. You have to give respect to that program. You know they’re gonna be playing real hard. We gotta be prepared up front.”
That rolled off smoothly for a former Raceland Ram — perhaps in part because the Red Devils are also his former employer.
Johnson and fellow new Lawrence County assistant Zach Botkins, 37, bring their experiences at other schools, local and otherwise, to a Bulldogs coaching staff that made Alan Short joke he feels like an elder statesman at the ripe old age of 38.
“A couple years ago, even as the head coach, I was one of the youngest guys on the staff,” Short said. “And now it’s kinda flipped the script a little bit. We’re all a little bit older and maybe a little bit wiser, or a little bit dumber, who knows?
“It’s nice to have some real youth in here. .... (Johnson) acts just like the rest of us. He’s fit in very nicely.”
Botkins, the Bulldogs’ new secondary coach, worked most recently at Boyd County and before that at Fairview. In Westwood, he was the offensive coordinator and filled in as head coach for one game when then-Eagles boss Fred Ray was out of town after his father’s death.
Botkins has also coached at Seffner Christian (Florida), South Point and Wayne, his alma mater. He played on the first Pioneers team to reach a state final.
Botkins was left impressed by encounters with Lawrence County as an opposing assistant and wants the Bulldogs to retain that identity.
“Any time that I’ve seen a Lawrence County football team line up and play, they’ve played physical, and they’ve played hard, and they’ve been well-coached,” Botkins said. “Just want to get in here and continue that tradition of guys that play hard and play physical and do their best. Hopefully we’re gonna have a team that does that this year. That’s my expectation.”
Botkins came to Lawrence County about halfway through last season and became a special education teacher at Louisa Middle School about two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person classes in the spring, he said.
“The thing I like about it is, I get a chance to know these kids that are playing ball at the middle school level and get to form relationships,” Botkins said of his teaching job, “so as they move up here, I’ll have the opportunity to get to know them for five or six or seven years. Building those relationships will be helpful.
“I’m hoping this is the place I am for a while. I really love working here.”
Johnson is looking to settle in, too. After playing for and graduating from Georgetown College, Johnson attended medical school for a semester, but that didn’t work out, he said.
Johnson found a place on Russell’s coaching staff, headed up by his own coach at Raceland, T.J. Maynard. He found a career, too, he hopes.
“I have to give some credit to the Russell staff for sticking on my tail that I should be a teacher,” Johnson said.
Johnson entered the Master of Arts in Teaching program at the University of the Cumberlands and will teach biology and anatomy at Lawrence County.
Both are adjusting to more than just new jobs, with curveballs more the norm than the exception in the COVID-19 era.
“It’s a lot of stop-and-start,” Botkins said. “Like, ‘I’m really excited, I want to get this implemented; oh, we’re not gonna be able to do anything.’ ‘Well, I’m ready this time, I’ve been studying, we’re gonna be ready,’ and we’re pushing it back again. A whole lot of that going on more than anything else, but just chomping at the bit to be ready to go.”
Aside from whatever technical knowledge and coaching ability Botkins and Johnson bring to the Bulldogs, both are also doing their part to step up the Bulldogs’ beard game.
“I don’t know if we’ve got a Duck Dynasty thing going on right now or what,” Short said of the new assistants’ facial hair, “but both of those guys pull it off and do it nicely.”
Botkins half-joked that his wife doesn’t especially care for the beard, so its future is unknown, but it served as a connection point for his fellow Louisa newbie.
“When I came in, that’s the first thing I noticed on coach Botkins’s face, was that big beard,” Johnson said. “I complimented him and he complimented me, so we’ve got likeness there.”
That isn’t their only commonality, in Short’s eyes.
“It’s nice to get some new and hungry guys in here,” Short said. “It feels like they’ve been here for 10 years, or as long as I have. They’re football coaches, and (we’re) certainly glad that they’re here.”
