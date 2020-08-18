CANNONSBURG For Nick Cornwell, it’s more than just a new playing surface.
“This is how I feel about it,” Boyd County’s senior lineman said as he surveyed the Lions’ polished football and soccer facility on an August Friday afternoon. “I feel like this is a fresh start for Boyd County. All the old teams, the bad teams, the good teams, that stays over there, on Tom Scott Field. This is a new start for Boyd County, and it’s time to turn the tide. It’s time for change here.”
The Lions think they laid the groundwork for a tide-turning last year — they went 1-9 but had a handful of competitive losses — and hope their new facility is a catalyst for further growth.
“The support factor here from the administration and the community has been huge,” Lions coach Evan Ferguson said. “I think they see the vision we have to go forward and they’re behind us. It goes on to the kids, where they get to have more confidence and they feel the support where everybody’s cheering for them on a Friday. I just hope it gets to pay off this year with results, with wins.”
The stadium is all but complete, with finishing touches ongoing, such as bleacher assembly as an Eastern Kentucky football media day event concluded on Aug. 7. The fieldhouse, which includes a weight room with custom laser-engraved racks and indoor artificial turf, is expected to be finished by early September, Ferguson said.
The field’s seating capacity is 2,000. The facility’s price tag is about $5.5 million, Boyd County superintendent Bill Boblett said.
Boyd County is the fifth program in northeastern Kentucky to get artificial turf. Johnson Central was the first in 2007; Morgan County and Rowan County followed suit in 2017 and Bath County broke it in a year later.
“It’s really just an awesome experience for these kids as well,” Ferguson said. “There’s a reason why everybody’s going to this stuff. It’s a really great playing surface for high school sports and for all athletes.”
Proponents of artificial turf say it requires less work and resources to maintain than grass, and it allows multiple teams to use the same space because it holds up better to precipitation and heavy use.
Boyd County’s soccer teams will also call the new field home. They had had a separate facility from the football Lions, across Ky. 180 from the rest of Boyd County’s outdoor athletic complex.
“I feel like it will take us another level as far as from the outside looking in,” Lions boys soccer coach Logan Price said. “We won’t change anything as far as what we do as a program, but we are of course excited and very grateful to have the opportunity to get to play on such a beautiful place.”
The soccer Lions and Lady Lions will have to give up one of the unique home-field advantages in northeastern Kentucky, but Price is more than willing to make the trade.
“I’m sure the officials are the most happy about this, and I don’t blame them a bit,” Price said, laughing, referring to fans’ proximity to the playing surface at the Lions’ old pitch. “It does take away that atmosphere, because there’s nothing like an 8 o’clock against a rival down at the bottom of the hill. The fog rolls in and the scenery is set. We will lose that, we will miss that home as far as the atmosphere, but we won’t miss it as far as the surface made available to us.”
One property of the new surface is that it retains heat, making hot summer workouts seem even hotter. The Lions didn’t seem to mind, and Ferguson pointed out that the new field’s location should allow for more breezes and wind than Tom Scott Field, which sits at the bottom of a hill.
“Once you get moving, you really don’t notice it being warmer,” said senior lineman Peyton Boblett, son of the superintendent.
Added senior back Jacob Kelley: “We’ve been working hard all summer and it’s been a hot summer, so it didn’t take too much to get used to. And rainy games won’t be as muddy anymore.”
The senior trio has experienced games on artificial fields before — the Lions have played on turf at Johnson Central, Rowan County, Bath County, Montgomery County, Holmes, Shelby Valley and South Point during the Class of 2021’s careers — but getting their own hit different.
“First thing that went through my mind was, man, this place looks really nice,” Cornwell said. “I had a good feeling we were gonna break it in right, and we ran pretty good on it the first day.”
Ferguson can relate. Coal Grove installed turf the year before he got there as a quarterback in 2009, and the Hornets replaced it when Ferguson coached there before coming to Cannonsburg.
“I remember when I went to play over there, like, this is awesome,” he said. “I get tired of some little rubber pellets in your shoes, but I’ll trade that for the mud every day.”
Boyd County was to host Ashland to open its home slate on Aug. 28 before the KHSAA Board of Control changed the football schedule due to COVID-19. The Lions and Tomcats moved their date to Nov. 6.
“I hope we get to have fans, because I’m pretty sure that was gonna be the record gate in Boyd County history,” Ferguson said.
Archrival Ashland will still play the foil in Boyd County’s first home game, but now it will be in soccer instead of football, in a girls-boys doubleheader Sept. 8. Boyd County is also hosting the 63rd District and 16th Region soccer tournaments.
