Conner Hughes doesn’t see much football on TV.
Raceland fans might tell you the junior receiver/quarterback/defensive back is worth watching this season.
Hughes likes being a quarterback, a job he will likely do part-time, because it challenges his intelligence. He carries a 3.8 grade point average.
“Knowing what everybody’s doing is pretty cool,” he said.
If you didn’t notice Hughes as a shortstop for the 16th Region Tournament champion baseball Rams, you should’ve — he hit .356 with five doubles, a triple and 22 stolen bases in 24 attempts.
A question stumped Hughes for a few seconds: Does he favor football or baseball?
“Oh, geez, that’s a tough question, daggone it,” Hughes finally said. “I’d say I’m a baseball player first during baseball season and a football player first during football season.”
Raceland coach Michael Salmons said Hughes will also play receiver — a good choice because he caught a team-high 35 passes for 494 yards and four touchdowns last year. He said Hughes’s familiarity with the offense is not the initial thing you should notice.
“First of all, his biggest attribute is, he’s an unbelievable teammate; that’s above all,” Salmons said. “Second of all, his mental toughness and his physical toughness are contagious among his teammates.”
Hughes is taking a supplemental season as a junior, which the KHSAA is allowing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that it was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Hughes said. “It’s going to be good for my schooling.”
Hughes replacing the graduated Jake Heighton in the backfield is not a new thing – he took over in a 41-0 loss to Russell two weeks into the 2019 season after Heighton broke his collarbone.
“I remember that,” Hughes said. “It was an experience.”
It was also somewhat of a serendipitous spate of good fortune. He started the next four games and threw for four touchdowns each in wins over Rowan County and Portsmouth West. He was 9-of-14 for 274 yards against the Senators.
“The first play of that game we put Ethan Cox in motion and put Gunnur (Lewis) on the wheel,” Hughes said. “That whole week during practice, I’d never get that wheel route; we couldn’t time it out.”
The result against Portsmouth West: a 70-yard touchdown. Hughes followed with a 37-yarder to Cox and 39- and 50-yard tosses to Lewis. For the season, Hughes completed 47 of 84 passes for 778 yards, 13 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
“(Heighton) taught me to be composed in the game,” Hughes said.
Hughes said he’s more a scrambling quarterback, a la 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M; and no, he does not want to emulate Manziel’s subsequent NFL downfall. Ask him who his football role model is — he joins about 5,493,207 others and says it’s seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.
“I know that’s kind of cliché,” Hughes said. “He’s just a winner, he’s a competitor; he goes out and gets it done every day.”
Hughes would like to throw a much deeper ball this year. What’s more, he has moved on from 2020, and believes most folks have as well.
“I don’t really blame anybody for that, man,” he said. “Last year, it was a wild year. We got a full season in; I think we were one of the few high school football teams in Kentucky to get a full season in.”