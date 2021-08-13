Boyd County’s Dakota Thompson has a whole new look on things this season for the Lions.
As a freshman, Thompson rostered as a backup quarterback to then-senior starter Logan Staten. However, the Lions needed help on offense — more precisely the offensive line — and Thompson never hesitated to make the move.
“In my opinion, it epitomizes what we are looking for in a football player at Boyd County and I would say coaches everywhere would agree,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said of Thompson’s willingness to make the move. “Team-first mentality is what wins championships, and being willing to play any position exemplifies that.”
Thompson said he never hesitated to make the move for the betterment of the team.
“I’ve always played quarterback, but last year our team needed a left guard, so I stepped up,” Thompson said.
Thompson saw limited action at quarterback as a freshman, attempting only five passes on the year. He completed five of those for 80 yards. But the limited time as the Lions’ signal-caller does not concern Ferguson as he actually believes the year spent working on the line can only benefit his craft.
“He was a talented quarterback before, but I think the varsity game experience of playing in the trenches really will pay off,” Ferguson said. “He knows it’s a tough role as an offensive lineman and sadly they don’t get enough glory. I think he will really appreciate the guys he has in front of him.” Ferguson explained how Thompson’s time on the line last year has helped him grasp the offense as the leader now.
“I believe a quarterback should know everyone’s job on every play, and him learning to play O-line last year helped instill that in him,” Ferguson said.
An obstacle Thompson has faced as the starting quarterback is learning how to get in and out of the plays Ferguson wants to run.
“My biggest challenge this year is learning all the offense and knowing what reads to make,” Thompson said.
But he added playing as a lineman last season “opened his eyes of what the line has to go through,” thus allowing him to prepare for every possible situation he could face. As for Thompson’s youth and inexperience at the position, do not expect Ferguson to lower the standards for a program that is searching for its first winning season since 2008.
“I expect him to play tough, hard-nosed football and hopefully lead a balanced attack both on the ground and through the air this year,” Ferguson said.
Boyd County was a very run-oriented team last season, with 2,517 rushing yards accounting for their 2,941 total.
With Thompson taking the reins on the offensive side of the ball for the Lions, Ferguson said his presence on defense will be as equally important as well.
“He is a football player at heart, so he’s way happier that we are past 7v7s and can finally hit people now,” Ferguson said. “He will play middle linebacker for us on defense. Both positions that require someone to bring leadership to the team. He is still willing to play any position on the field to help us win.”
As for the sophomore’s goals for the 2021 campaign: a true example of the team-first mentality that Ferguson said Thompson exemplifies every day.
“To have a winning season and make it far in the playoffs,” Thompson said.