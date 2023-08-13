RUSSELL Russell coach TJ Maynard recalls the first time David Harless saw varsity action.
“The poor kid’s first start was against Wheelersburg as a sophomore,” Maynard said.
Last season, Harless took a serious step forward as a member of the offensive and defensive line for the Red Devils. He led the team in tackles for loss with four and was second in sacks (3.5) leaving Maynard hoping the senior has left his best season for his last.
“You look at him, he has the body and the weight room numbers are there,” Maynard said. “The athletic ability is there, he’s just been missing some of the understanding of the game that you get for the by playing over the years. Each year, he has gotten better and you will see him this year—he always starts out a little slow by not playing with his hands at first—but as the year goes on, he figures it out. He was a heck of a lot better last year as a junior than he was as a sophomore.
Harless did not join the team as a freshman, electing to spend an extra year gaining mass that he could use to his benefit on the field.
“I waited for my sophomore year so I could get bigger before I came out,” Harless said. “Now I’m trying to lead the team with how I play on the field and work in the weight room.”
While Harless continues to gain on-the-job training in what will be only his third season of football, Maynard said the ability to perform on game day comes naturally to the senior.
“With his athletic ability and speed, sometimes it just gets him into position to make a play,” Maynard said. “We are trying to teach him to play technique and use that to get into position and use that speed and strength to be that player.”
Maynard said Harless’ high motor on the field helps make up for his lack of technique in his position.
“He’s not always physical, but he can be, again, it’s just about him being in the right position,” Maynard said. “As a coach, you are really excited to have him but you are a little disappointed you didn’t have him when he was in sixth grade so you could have taught him a little more. We are just tickled that we have him now and everything that he has brought to our team not only as a football player, but also the kid that he is. Football is kind of like a hobby to him with his main sport being track and throwing the shot and being a discus guy.”
Harless just won the Class 2A state championship in discus on June 2. Now with track season on the back burner until spring, Harless is fully focused on football and is looking to add a trait to his game that his coaches have been looking for from him since he joined the team.
“Just being aggressive for sure,” Harless said. “When I first came out, I wasn’t aggressive enough at all. I’m still not super aggressive right now. They are trying to get more from me.”
But Maynard said Harless is a guy who makes the team better overall and hopes he can continue to make forward strides like he has in the past two seasons.
“I think he is still trying to fill his role,” Maynard said. “Dave isn’t a very vocal guy. He goes about his business and he takes care of it and does his job. He gives it his all and does it to the best of his ability every day and in that way, I think he is a leader. He’s played a lot of snaps for us the last couple of years and we are really hoping that this year the light bulb really comes on and things click for him the way we think they could.”