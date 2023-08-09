GRAYSON East Carter coach Tim Champlin offered a free scouting report for anyone who has to go against Raiders lineman Izack Messer this season.
“You better account for him in your blocking scheme and when you get a hat on him, you better stay on him until the whistle blows,” Champlin said. “This has made our guys who go against him on the offensive line better because once they get a hat on him, they have to stay on him and work until the play is over. It’s made us better all the way around.”
Messer led the Raiders in tackle for losses and sacks the last two seasons but admits the biggest thing he had to learn to help his team make another deep playoff run does not involve X’s and O’s.
“One thing we had to learn how to do was become good leaders,” Messer said. “In 2021, we had Charlie Terry to follow and last year we had to learn how to become leaders ourselves. This year I think we have the firepower we had in 2021 with the experience of learning how to be better leaders than last year.”
Something Messer admits was a part of the role of being a leader was finding his voice that his teammates could follow.
“You have to be vocal, but you don’t have to be vocal all the time,” Messer said. “You have to lead by what you do and if you don’t have that voice on Friday nights, that’s when you can have problems.”
Champlin described Messer in two different manners, one while away from the field and one on it.
“Cool, calm and laid back off the field, but out there on the field and in between those lines, when that helmet straps, I think there’s a switch that flips in his head and changes who he is,” Champlin said. “He’s always been a kid to get after it in the weight room. He’s always done what is been asked of him. He’s got great technique and been coachable. His motor over the last couple of years—that’s been a great part of his game—along with his aggression and physicality has taken his game to the next level.”
Champlin credits Messer for being a student of the game for his success on Friday nights.
“He understands the game of football because he’s been around the game all his life,” Champlin said. “So, he’s a kid that understands why you do what you on third-and-long. But he also has a natural feel for the football and where it goes and always seems to be around the football. He might not be the one who gets credit for the tackle, but he’s always one of three or four guys who will be on the pile with the tackle. He’s a kid that brings a lot to our defensive front and provides a lot of leadership and we are going to lean on him for that.”
Messer recalls the first time he saw varsity action and how he has come to understand why something is about to happen before it does.
“I got a few snaps my freshman year and it felt so weird because I was used to that middle school speed and everything was just flying around,” Messer said. “Over time, reads have become easier and more obvious after seeing it so many times on the field.”
Although Messer is well known for his skill on the Raiders line, Champlin said his teammates get after him every day at practice.
“Lucky for him we do have a couple of guys on the field that push him that hard at practice every day,” Champlin said. “There are guys who are chasing him and have told him, ‘We’re coming for your spot. We want your spot.’ The one thing about this team is when we are practicing, everybody is going as hard as they can because they want to get better but they know that it will make their teammates better and by doing that, we make the team better. Sometimes you will see guys want to take a play off to make their buddy look good but not these guys. Its dog eat dog out there every time we strap it up. They are getting after it.”
But Champlin said that Messer does not worry about stats or individual numbers, but rather the overall outcome of the team.
“At the end of the day, all he worries about is whether we win or lose,” Champlin said. “Every kid wants the stats and the recognition, but at the end of the day, all that matters (to him) is how did the team do.”
Heading into his final year with the Raiders, Messer knows what to expect on Friday nights from the opposition in hopes of slowing down the defensive pressure up front. But Messer admits while he welcomes the expected double teams heading his way this season, an off day on Saturday will be welcomed.
“It’s a good feeling but it also sucks because it hurts a lot more on Saturday morning,” Messer chuckled.