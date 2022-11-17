ASHLAND There could not have been a better selection for the Tomcat Legacy Dinner than Jim Host, a man who starred in athletics here but made his biggest impacts not far away from the field of athletics in the sports marketing world.
Host, who claims Ashland as his hometown, is one of the greatest pitchers in school history, but his legacy stretches way beyond the foul lines of Central Park.
Host, a marketing genius who is largely responsible for what fans the last 40 years have called the Final Four, spent 30 minutes with interviewer/emcee Dave Baker of Kentucky broadcasting fame at the Tomcat Legacy Dinner on Saturday as an enthralled crowd hung on every word.
He provided them simple statements of wisdom and then explained how it benefitted him in an incredible professional life. Host has been inducted into 16 Halls of Fame, including the CP-1 Hall of Fame in Ashland. Even though he didn’t come to Ashland until he was an eighth-grader, he refers to Ashland as his “hometown” wherever he goes.
True to that statement and Host’s character, he was asked about how hard he worked. Host quickly deflected away from him and mentioned Jerry Henderson, a Tomcat four-sport star from the 1950s, calling him “the hardest worker on the ‘53 team, the best high school basketball team in Ashland history. I was the team manager.”
Host was a sophomore and said he could shoot as well as any of them, but he lacked the running and jumping skills. and coach George Conley did not want to mess with his baseball career that was about to take hold.
Host went on to earn one of the first of two full baseball scholarships at the University of Kentucky. He turned down a $25,000 offer to sign with the Detroit Tigers organization because his mother and father told him he was going to college.
“I have 61 cousins and I was the first person in my family to graduate from college,” he said.
Host shared nuggets of wisdom with the players and others in attendance throughout the Q-and-A with Baker, who was also entertaining.
Host said on promptness: “Fifteen minutes ahead of time is on one and on time is late.”
On passion: “Have passion for what you do and work harder than your teammates.”
On self-belief: “If you don’t have faith in yourself, how can I have faith in you? You have to have faith in yourself.”
On treating others: “Always put the other person on the pedestal. Build up your teammates, encourage them. It will make you a better teammate.”
As Host was going through the list, he shared about stories in his own life where each of the nuggets was helpful. The audience in the Anderson Gym would have stayed longer as he shared about his remarkable life.
“It all started right here in Ashland, Kentucky,” he said. “So many in this community have helped me.”
Indeed, 50 years ago, Host was the emcee when President Richard Nixon visited Ashland in 1972 and spoke in the Blazer gym.
Host said the late Dick Martin, father of Tomcat broadcaster Dicky Martin, gave him his first radio job at WCMI when Host was a senior in high school.
He ended his speaking engagement by offering the Tomcat players a golden opportunity.
“If any of you young people want to see me, I’ll see you,” he said. “You guys and gals are our future. We have real issues in this county and real issues in this state. You call me. I’ll give you 30 minutes.”
And don’t be late (remember, that means 15 minutes early).