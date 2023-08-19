COAL GROVE Coal Grove just needed a few opportunities Friday night to get the upper hand against Greenup County. It forced the Musketeers to have to fight from their heels.
That advantage helped tilt the game the Hornets' way, as they scored in the final five minutes to edge out the 36-28 win.
“Our football team is inexperienced, and I’m not trying to make excuses, but coming into this game we had a bunch of guys not used to playing on Friday nights,” Greenup County coach Travis Jones said. “But we came out playing okay offensively in the first half, but our guys got soft on fourth downs and that’s where everything sort of turned all night.”
The victory for the home team was highlighted by a pair of explosive scoring plays, one for 75 yards and another for 89 yards.
“I felt like our kids played hard the whole game,” Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said. “Greenup County has a really good football team. That (Tyson) Sammons kid at quarterback is tough. Their running backs are good, and their line of scrimmage executed really well tonight. We were fortunate to come up with a few big plays here and there and are glad to come out on top in Week 1.”
Greenup County turned the ball over on downs on its first two possession at Lemaster Stadium but managed to take control back after an interception by Ethan Thomas.
Unfortunately for Greenup County, the drive again ended with a turnover on downs.
After a punt from the Hornets, the Musketeers finally found pay dirt on a four-play drive that was capped off by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Sammons to Jeremy Holsinger.
With the PAT, Greenup County took the early 7-0 lead at the 11:54 mark of the second quarter.
Coal Grove was quick to respond with a scoring drive of their own, highlighted by a 33-yard run from Gavin Gipson.
Whyatt Mannon would punch it in from under center for a one-yard touchdown run with 8:41 to go in the second quarter.
The Hornets went for two and were successful on a run by Kamryn Hall.
After Greenup County suffered yet another turnover on downs, Coal Grove wasted no time taking advantage.
On the first play of the drive, Gipson peeled off an 89-yard run for a touchdown with another successful 2-point conversion run from Kaden Murphy.
On the very next possession, the Hornets scored again on the first play on a 75-yard touchdown run from Murphy.
“We have an experienced offensive line,” Lucas said. “They know what they’re doing up front and they can come in and know how to handle defenses. That was huge for us being able to make those big plays.”
Though the conversion attempt failed, it gave Coal Grove a 22-7 lead at halftime.
Coal Grove picked up right where it left off to start the second half, this time switching to the air game with Mannon connecting with Gipson for a 53-yard score.
Greenup County finally found a response to Coal Grove: let Sammons loose.
“Tyson is a great player,” Jones said. “He’s a competitive kid and he wants to win every game, but I hate that we had to lean on him so much and get him beat up so much in Week 1. We put a lot on him and we need him for the rest of the season, I kind of regret letting him get beat up so much, but he’s a heck of a player. I’m proud of him, he’s a great kid. I need to do a better job keeping him healthy.”
The junior quarterback capped off a three-play drive with a 35-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a 51-yard scoring rush on the very first play of the next possession.
Those two scores pulled the Musketeers within one possession. Coal Grove still had a lead with 4:02 to go in the third quarter.
The Hornets made things harder for themselves on the ensuing possession, losing a fumble at midfield with 2:43 to go in the third quarter.
The Musketeers took advantage with the longest drive of the game, chewing up several minutes of game time, and tying things up with another Sammons rush from two yards out.
It knotted things up 28-28 with 10:20 left in the game.
After Coal Grove’s next drive stalled out, it looked like Greenup County would get the ball back following a fourth down stop, with about 4 minutes left to work with. Then a flash of yellow fell out of the sky.
A roughing the passer penalty was called on the play, giving the Hornets new life on the drive.
Six plays later, Coal Grove would punch it in from two yards out with Caden Turner and convert the two-point conversion.
In addition to the go-ahead score, the post-penalty part of the drive took over two minutes off the clock and left the Musketeers with two minutes and change, and one timeout.
Greenup County tried to make the most of their two-minute drill, running 16 plays on a drive that started on their own 26-yard line.
The Musketeers did themselves no favors with three different pre-snap penalties on the drive but did end up just inside the red zone with about 20 seconds to go.
It was as close as Greenup County could get, throwing three straight incomplete passes following a no-gain rush to turn it over on downs and give Coal Grove the chance to kneel away the final eight seconds.
Coal Grove will carry this momentum next week into Lucasville to play Valley High School.
“We didn’t play perfect tonight by any stretch,” Lucas said. “We had a lot of mistakes and you hope you can clean those up as you go forward. We have to just focus on what we do and not necessarily worry about the opponents, but on what we can do better.”
Greenup County will look to rebound against Russell in this year’s edition of the Backyard Brawl.
“I want us to play the first half there the way we played the second half tonight,” Jones said. “What I want to see is, if we do face adversity, we don’t let it affect us for an entire half. We need to bounce back as soon as adversity hits us. That’s what I want to see next week.”
GREENUP CO. 0 7 14 7 — 28
COAL GROVE 0 22 6 8 — 36
SECOND QUARTER
GC— Aiden Gue 26 pass from Tyson Sammons (Karter Gillam kick), 11:54
CG— Whyatt Mannon 1 run (Kamryn Hall run), 8:41
CG— Gavin Gipson 89 run (Kaden Murphy run), 2:05
CG —Murphy 75 run (run failed), :55
THIRD QUARTER
CG—Gipson 53 pass from Mannon (run failed), 7:45
GC— Sammons 35 run (Gillam kick) 6:40
GC— Sammons 51 run (Gillam kick) 4:02
FOURTH QUARTER
GC— Sammons 2 run (Gillam kick) 10:20
CG— Caden Turner 2 run (Murphy run) 2:50
GC CG
First Downs 17 9
Rushes-Yards 45-286 41-302
Comp-Att-Int 8-25-0 2-6-1
Passing Yards 94 72
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 1-40 2-28.5
Penalties-Yards 9-65 8-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 31-218, Henderson 12-63, Stephens 1-4, Wheeler 1-1.
Coal Grove rushing: Gipson 14-158, Murphy 17-115, Turner 7-24, Harris 1-4, Mannon 1-1.
Greenup County passing: Sammons 8 of 25 for 94 yards.
Coal Grove passing: Mannon 2 of 6 for 72 yards and 1 interception.
Greenup County receiving: Gue 3-48, Boggs 4-32, Henderson 1-14.
Coal Grove receiving: Gipson 1-53, Roberts 1-19.
