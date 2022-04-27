ASHLAND Boyd County’s JB Terrill and Sophia Newsome took their usual spot at the front of the pack during Tuesday night’s KOVCCT Conference track and field meet at Rex J. Miller Track.
But Boyd County coach Becca Chaney saw improvement from the entire roster as the Lions boys were second and the girls took third.
“We had Mason Newsome run in the two-mile,” Chaney said. “He dropped his time by 20 seconds. It was his best ever. Hudson Cox has always been a solid relay performer for us. I threw Grant Chaffin into the two-mile. He wound up scoring for us. Our kids are so versatile. … We are a distance team normally, but they are stepping up and scoring in other events.”
Chaney said she was proud of balanced effort in a “high-intensity meet.” She felt the team is running ahead of schedule.
“We had a lot of nice performances tonight,” Chaney said. “We are getting down to the end of the season, and you don’t really see that until May. I was really proud of some of their events tonight. We loaded people up in a lot of different things. The kids just performed tonight.”
Sophia Newsome won the girls 400 meters with a time of 59:75 and crossed the finish line first in the 800 meters, four seconds in front of Coal Grove’s Laura Hamm.
Sophia Newsome, the reigning state cross country champion, said there is plenty of mutual respect between the runners.
“I put pressure on myself more than anyone,” Sophia Newsome said. “I do have these accomplishments and I do want to back them up. I want to prove that I can do more. I am proud of what I’ve done so far but I know that I can accomplish more. It adds extra motivation.”
The senior believes the success from cross country has propelled the track team this season.
“We had a great cross country season, especially the girls,” Sophia Newsome said. “We are still riding high from it a little bit. We’ve progressively grown as a program over the past few years. Everybody is trying new events per meet. We are doing things we’ve never done before. The team is strong this year.”
Terrill outlasted Russell’s Devin Brown to win the 400 meters. Terrill won the 800 meters and 1600 meters as he showed off his closing speed to push well past the second-place finisher on the final lap.
Terrill ran an impressive final lap to earn the state championship in the 800 meters last year.
“Whenever I’m behind, I try to think about staying with (the pack) as long as I can,” Terrill said, “and try to outkick him. I usually have a pretty good kick left. When I’m out front, I want to keep my pace and don’t let anything get in my head. I want to run my race.”
Terrill wants to stay focused on bringing his two main events back to championship levels.
“I’m trying to get my mile time down,” Terrill said. “I had a PR (personal record) this year so I’m happy about that. I want to keep my 800 consistent. I’m hoping I will have a breakthrough race here soon in the 800 where I will get down to my PR like I did at State. It will show that I can run that again.”
Lillian Sebastian continued to show off her sprinting prowess. The Ashland senior won the 100 (12:51) and 200-meter (26:17) dash over a pair of South Point competitors, Elaysia Wilburn and Camille Hill, respectively.
Sebastian’s events took part during the early part of the meet before temperatures started to sink.
“We had a head wind during the 100 so I figured my time would be a little worse,” Sebastian said. “It ended up being my third-best time ever. I am happy with that. The 200 definitely burned my throat a little. The wind was very cold.”
Sebastian dropped the 400-meter event this season. She had an impressive showing at the state meet last year. After lightening her running load, Sebastian hopes it will pay dividends in the postseason.
“It’s helped me a lot mentally,” Sebastian said. “The 400 was a lot for me. It was taxing on my body and my mental health. I didn’t enjoy it. It hurt and it affected my 200. This year has been more fun for me.”
Ashland teammate Aubree Hay won in the 1600 meters.
David Hutchinson collected 30 points and three first-place finishes for East Carter. He leaped the field in the triple jump, the long jump and the 110-meter hurdles.
“It’s just a lot of practice and making sure the form is right,” Hutchinson said. “The kicks and the jumps, it’s all form. I don’t get nervous. I just want to stay focused.”
Hutchinson said he found out early on during his six years on the Raiders’ track team that he was destined to compete in the jumping events.
“I’m not that fast,” Hutchinson said. “It seemed all I had going for me was jumping.”
East Carter coach Jeff Whitson begged to differ with Hutchinson. He had a lot to offer the team and would never shy away from a challenge.
“David is a naturally athletic kid,” Whitson said. “The first time he did the triple jump he walked down there and looked at it and said, ‘I will give that a shot.’ He practiced it for five minutes and then went out and did it. He was really good at it. He works his butt off and has become one of the best kids in the region at those things.”
Portsmouth pulled away from Greenup County and Boyd County to win the boys division. The Trojans ended the event with 114.5 points. The Musketeers finished second with 101 and the Lions followed with 99. Fairland (82.5) and Russell (77) rounded out the top five.
Portsmouth coach Gerald Cadogan said his team won this event for the second time in three years. Cadogan believes his team has plenty of depth.
“Russell beat us by one point last year so that was in the back of our minds coming into this meet,” Cadogan said.
“It’s our unity,” he added. “We are a family. If someone has an injury, someone steps up. It’s taken a while, but at the end of the day, the guys trust me to determine what’s best for this program.”
Coal Grove ran away with the girls title. The Hornets produced 131.5 points. Boyd County placed second with 85 points. Russell held strong at third with 78. Fairland had 70 and Ashland posted 67 for fifth place.
Coal Grove won every relay event. Coach Aaron Hankins said he has talented runners, but they run even better collectively.
“The kids have been working hard in practice and it’s carried over to the track meets,” Hankins said. “They are very determined, and they hate to lose.
“We fully expected to come here and win,” he continued. “I felt we had that type of team this year. We have a good group of girls.”
Russell’s Bethany Allen won the girls high jump and triple jump and finished second in the long jump.
Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah secured the discus title. Russell’s David Harless topped the field in the shot put. Musketeers runner Ike Henderson won the boys 300-meter hurdles.
Russell’s Cooper Leadingham cleared the high bar and won the boys’ pole vault.
The Boyd County team of Gavin Brock, Chaffin, Cox and Mason Newsome crossed the finish line first in the boys’ 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay.
Greenup County’s Boone Gibson, Elijah Brown, Cody Brown and Brody Stevens set the school record in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:18.71.
The team finished third, 18 seconds behind Russell’s Davis Brown, Elijah Grubb, Nate Sabotchick and Luke Pridemore.
For complete event and team results, visit ky.milesplit.com.
