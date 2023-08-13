A former area basketball star is still using the hardwood to make an impact in the community.
Alexis Robinson, who had successful high school and college careers at Ashland and Colorado, respectively, has led the way in organizing a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that will raise money for the Westwood Boys and Girls Club.
The Basketbrawlers 3 v 3 Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Aug, 26, at Boyd County Middle School with games beginning at noon.
There are two divisions: middle school (grades 6-8) and adult (9th grade and up), according to Robinson. Team entry fee is $100. General admission is $2.
All money will go to Westwood Boys and Girls Club. According to Mindy Hanshaw, who has longtime involvement with the club, said funds will help renovate its game room and go toward several other needs, too.
Robinson entered the boxing world in recent years, fighting in a few matches so far and has done rather well. She started boxing with the Hanshaws about a year ago at the Westwood Club, she said.
Robinson has been training young basketball players for the last three years. This event was her idea.
“A lot of people like basketball around here and play in summer leagues and different things,” she said. “A lot play at The Clem (in May), so I thought this would be good.”
The goal is to have 10-12 teams — about six in each division.
The games will likely consist of 10-12 minutes. Depending on the number of entries, it could either be a single- or double-elimination event.
She hopes people stop in and watch some, too.
“People can come a spectate,” Robinson said. “It’ll be a good environment.”
Robinson said the Westwood Club is in need of better equipment.
“There’s a lot of great kids there, and I want to see them have opportunities to be successful,” she said.
For more information or to enter, contact Robinson on Facebook messenger or contact Hanshaw at (606) 571-3601.
