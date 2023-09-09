RUSSELL Before Friday night’s game, Parker Mitchell only had two receptions for Russell for a total of 15 yards. So, it’s safe to say that some folks might not have heard Mitchell’s name much during the first few weeks of the football season.
On homecoming night, Mitchell made sure those in attendance knew exactly who he was.
The senior wideout caught three touchdown passes in under 13 minutes of game time to lead Russell past Magoffin County, 53-14.
“This Parker Mitchell’s first year playing since JFL,” Russell coach T.J. Maynard said. “First game of the year he played well, but tonight he did great. He’s got the ability. It’s just about getting the experience and getting out there and having the reps on Friday nights under the lights.”
It was the first meeting between the two teams. The loss drops Magoffin County to 0-4 on the season. The Hornets had been outscored 64-14 in their first three meetings.
“We played with bad field position, threw a couple of picks, and just got backed up,” Magoffin County coach John Derossett said. “T.J.’s got good kids. They have a lot of JFL kids I saw tonight and that’s what we’re trying to do at Magoffin County. We’re building a strong middle school program and bring it through to the high school.”
The Red Devils used this matchup to bounce back from a couple of disappointing games and moved their record back to .500 on the year.
“We’ve been up and down to start the season,” Maynard said. “We played well the first week, had a good second half at Greenup but came up short, then we just sort of laid an egg at South Point. We talked all week about that first game and how we got started fast and had a lot of energy. The last two weeks, the first half was us kind of just going through the motions. So we were looking at homecoming night… for them to use that to find the energy to get going from the start.”
Russell wasted no time getting to work, stringing together a five-play drive that ended with the first of Mitchell’s touchdowns, courtesy of a 27-yard pass from Ethan Pack.
Russell regained possession quickly after a turnover on downs gave the Red Devils the ball on Magoffin County’s 41-yard line.
Russell dinked and dunked down to the 12-yard line, where Pack again hooked up with Mitchell for another touchdown.
Trailing 14-0 early, the Hornets didn’t do themselves any favors on the next drive.
On the first play of the second quarter, Dayson Burchett threw an interception to Grayson Kiser, who returned it to the 11-yard line of Magoffin County.
The Hornets showed some grit on the ensuing drive despite the advantageous field position, holding Russell to three plays before they brought the field goal unit out.
Keeping with that same grit, Magoffin County blocked the field goal attempt and came away without any damage on the scoreboard after the interception.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, the positives didn’t carry over on the next offensive possession, as they punted back to Russell after a three-and-out.
On the first play of the next drive, which started deep in Hornets territory following a less-than-stellar punt, Mitchell grabbed a 21-yard pass for another score.
Following an unsuccessful PAT, Russell led 20-0.
It wasn’t all negatives for Magoffin County on the offensive side. Burchett capped off a seven-play drive with a 40-yard pass to Christopher Fletcher.
The Red Devils would take over from there, scoring three more touchdowns in the final four and a half minutes of the first half.
“We have a lot of young and inexperienced kids,” Maynard said. “We’re hoping that four games in now that we’re getting better. There’s some stuff we need to work on, but some of those guys that were kind of green, we’re seeing progression with those guys and they’re getting better.”
The first score saw Andre Richardson-Crews peel off a 57-yard run to the house, which was just the second play from scrimmage on that drive.
The next touchdown was another pass from Pack, but this one was a short toss to Noah McDaniels for four yards and paydirt.
The final touchdown of the half was thrown by Burchett, but unfortunately for him, it was caught by Russell’s Ben Totten who returned it to the end zone for a pick-six to essentially close out the half with a 40-6 lead.
After the halftime homecoming festivities, the game resumed with a running clock.
Following a quick three-and-out, Russell put together another eight-play drive, highlighted by a 26-yard rush from Elijah Hankins. It ended in a Totten run for the touchdown and a Totten PAT.
Magoffin County refused to quit and put together its most complete drive of the game late in the third quarter.
“Our kids didn’t quit,” Derossett said. “They played hard and got exposed to a good team for football in this area. A lot of good teams around here.”
The drive was 10 plays and started on the Hornets’ 26-yard line. Magoffin slowly chipped away downfield until an eight-yard run from Ian McCarty found the end zone.
Burchett managed to make something out of nothing on the 2-point try, which gave the Hornets 14 points.
With the clock quickly evaporating, Russell had the longest drive when it stitched together 14 plays for 58 yards. The cherry on top was an eight-yard touchdown run from Cooper Leadingham.
Pack finished the game with 11 completions on 13 attempts for 127 yards and four touchdowns. His all-purpose yardage of 147 led both teams.
Magoffin County will continue to look for its first victory next Friday against Martin County.
The Red Devils will now put their collective noses to the grindstone next week as they enter the part of the schedule that Maynard sees as the time for his team to really dig down and get to work.
MAGOFFIN CO. 0 6 8 0 — 14
RUSSELL 14 26 7 6 — 53
FIRST QUARTER
R–– Parker Mitchell 27 pass from Ethan Peck (Ben Totten kick), 9:04
R–– Parker Mitchell 12 pass from Peck (Totten kick), 2:23
SECOND QUARTER
R–– Parker Mitchell 21 pass from Peck (no kick), 8:23
MC–– Christopher Fletcher 40 pass from Dayson Burchett (run failed), 4:55
R–– Andre Richardson-Crews 57 run (Totten Kick), 4:31
R–– Noah McDaniels 4 pass from Peck (Totten Kick), 1:27
R–– Totten interception from Fletcher (no kick), 0:28
THIRD QUARTER
R–– Totten 9 run (Totten Kick), 7:06
MC–– Ian McCarty 8 rush (Fletcher run), 0:20
FOURTH QUARTER
R–– Cooper Leadingham 8 run (run failed) 3:08
AT HT
First Downs 11 13
Rushes-Yards 28-153 23-232
Comp-Att-Int 8-12-2 11-13-0
Passing Yards 89 127
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 3-25.3 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-55 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Magoffin County rushing: McCarty 11-67, Burchett 5-34, Montgomery 3-24, Jenkins 6-19, Standifer 1-6, Gilliand 1-2, Fultz 1-1.
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 8-124, Hankins 3-38, Totten 2-20, Pack 2-20, Haggard 4-14, Leadingham 2-11, Frasure 1-3, Holbrook 1-2.
Magoffin County passing: Burchett 8 of 12 for 89 yards and 2 interceptions.
Russell passing: Pack 11 of 13 for 127 yards.
Magoffin County receiving: Cruz 3-42, Montgomery 3-30, McCarty 2-17.
Russell receiving: Mitchell 5-74, McDaniels 3-19, Anderson 1-18, Pennington 1-17.
