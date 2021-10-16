The friendship started with a business transaction.
It continued in a Georgetown College sorority house.
Now, the friendship between Becky Hobbs and Amy Ledford has extended to their volleyball-playing daughters. Fairview senior Charlee Hobbs and Ashland senior Bethany Ledford want to cultivate a similar relationship.
“I-m glad that I met Charlee through our moms,” Bethany Ledford said. “I-m super-glad we-ve become friends because of that.”
Charlee Hobbs added: “I think that we both try to be the best player that we can be. At the end of the day, it-s all that matters.”
Similarities
When the elder Hobbs arrived at Georgetown in 1989 (she was Becky Stambaugh then), she realized she had to have a specific textbook. Amy Jones, as the elder Ledford was known, had matriculated to Georgetown a year earlier, and she had what Hobbs needed.
Both eventually pledged Kappa Delta in college, and it wasn-t long before they realized what else they shared.
“We were both elementary education majors,” Amy Ledford said. “We were from the same hometown (Ashland), we were both dating gentlemen from the same hometown that we ended up marrying.”
Other topics were more personal.
“Becky and I, we had similar backgrounds,” Amy Ledford said. “We both paid for our college tuition ourselves.”
When Hobbs and Ledford went home to see their boyfriends (nearly always in Ledford-s Nissan Sentra), finding the finances was an adventure.
“We rounded up our change because gas was affordable then,” Hobbs said. “We split the cost.”
“We would need $3 to $5 because gas was 99 cents a gallon,” Ledford said, “so we bonded on a lot of those trips because we shared rides. And then I ended up getting engaged, and so my fiance (the late Dr. Loren Ledford) and her boyfriend (Tom Hobbs) would also share rides to drive and see us occasionally.”
After they graduated from Georgetown (Ledford in 1992, Hobbs in -93), both taught in their respective alma mater districts. Ledford retired after a career at Poage and Charles Russell elementary schools in Ashland, while Hobbs is still at Fairview Elementary.
“I wanted to give back,” Hobbs said. “I received a wonderful education here.”
Killer games
Bethany Ledford and Charlee Hobbs bonded over volleyball – they played for travel club Lexington United the past two years.
“Being at different schools, it-s a little bit hard to stay in touch, but we stay in touch over social media, so that-s really good,” Ledford said. “We both love volleyball … not a lot of people enjoy volleyball.”
Ledford and Hobbs are both right-handed outside hitters, and they-re pretty good at it – they-ve been on their respective varsity teams since 2017.
Hobbs helped the Eagles (26-9) win the 16th Region All “A” Classic title in August. She finished the regular season with 451 kills, 277 digs and 63 service aces. Ledford-s numbers entering the regular season finale on Thursday: 295 kills, 292 digs, 79 aces.
“We play the same position, so we both know how to do that position,” Hobbs said. “I cannot hit left-handed very well.”
Ashland and Fairview each defended their home courts in their two regular-season meetings. The Eagles- Aug. 31 win in Westwood was a sweep, which the Volleycats avenged in a five-setter in Ashland on Oct. 7.
They will meet again on Monday in the 64th District Tournament elimination semifinal round. It-s been an ultra-competitive series — Ashland and Fairview have evenly split eight meetings over the last three years, 4-4, five of which have gone the distance.
The Eagles have won 18 sets to the Volleycats- 16 during that time. Ashland has outscored Fairview just 739-733 on its way to winning district semifinal matches in each of the last two seasons.
You might wonder what happens when it-s Ledford versus Hobbs at the net.
“When I see Charlee on the block, I try to go around her because I know she-s the best blocker on their team,” Ledford said. “I need to realize where she-s at on the court so I can avoid hitting toward her.”
Ledford and Hobbs want to play volleyball in college. (Neither mentioned any schools they-ve contacted, but Ledford would consider Georgetown.)
“I definitely feel like we-ll always have a bond forever,” Ledford said.
Just like Becky Hobbs and Amy Ledford.
“She-s one of my oldest and dearest friends,” the elder Hobbs said. “I treasure her.”