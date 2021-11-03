Four area high school volleyball players garnered mention on the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Team announced Tuesday.
Rowan County’s Bailey Brashear and Fairview’s Charlee Hobbs were voted All-State second team.
Boyd County’s Taylor Bartrum and Paintsville’s Hailey Little made the team on honorable mention.
Brashear racked up 371 kills in 96 sets for the Valkyries. She totaled 34 solo blocks and 36 assisted and 269 digs, 89 aces and 54 assists.
Hobbs produced 470 kills in 101 sets, along with 65 aces, 290 digs, 30 assists, 22 solo blocks and five assisted.
Bartrum has 321 kills in 93 sets, along with 267 digs and 66 aces. The sophomore can still add to those totals — Boyd County meets Mercy on Friday night in the state quarterfinals.
Little netted 426 kills in 106 sets, 11 solo blocks, 22 assisted blocks, 211 digs and 79 aces.
Ryle’s Lucy Trump was named Ms. Volleyball. Sacred Heart libero Emily Young was recognized as Defensive Player of the Year, and Valkyries coach Brett Versen is Coach of the Year.
In late October, the KVCA announced Hobbs was selected Player of the Year in the 16th Region. Boyd County’s Katee Neltner got the region’s Coach of the Year nod.