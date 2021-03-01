RUSSELL East Carter trailed only 12-10 after one quarter Monday night against region power Russell. Then the Lady Devils turned up their defense in the next two quarters en route to a dominating 60-26 win at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
A 3-pointer by freshman star Shaelyn Steele started a 16-1 run that featured all five Lady Devil starters getting involved in the scoring. Aubrey Hill was a perfect 3 for 3 in the quarter and Jenna Adkins chipped in with another half-dozen. The Lady Devils went into halftime with a 34-17 lead.
Russell coach Mandy Layne was pleased with the defensive effort.
“We talked about cleaning up some of our defense from Saturday," Layne said of a win over Shelby Valley. "We really got it going in the second quarter and it carried over into the second half.”
Did it ever.
The Lady Devils went on another devastating run to put the game completely out of reach in the third quarter. This run was to the tune of 15-2 and was led by the dominant play of Hill. The 6-foot post player poured in nine of her game-high 17 points with some excellent moves and run-out baskets. Russell’s perimeter players did an excellent job of finding Hill in the paint.
Layne praised the post passing of Steele, Kaeli Ross and Bella Quinn.
“We were looking to get the ball in to Aubrey," Layne said. "The girls did a great job of not forcing things and making the extra pass."
The highlight of the third quarter was Hill scoring her 1,000th career point that brought a big smile to Layne’s face.
"It was huge for Aubrey," Layne said. "It is a goal that she has had, and to overcome her injuries is a testament to her hard work. She has been a great player in our program both offensively and defensively.”
The huge third quarter gave Russell a 54-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Layne played her bench the entire quarter, with each team scoring six points to make the final score 60-26. Reserve Hannah Sanders notched nine points for the Lady Devils.
Lady Raider coach Jeff Damron was impressed with the Lady Devils.
“Russell is really good at what they do," Damron said. "We need practice and we need game time. I can’t simulate that pressure in practice. We have only played nine games with all the things that have gone on this season. It is tough, but we have to figure it out the next couple weeks.”
It was a struggle for the Lady Raiders (3-6) after their solid first quarter as they only had six made field goals over the final three quarters. They shot 24.3% from the field and committed 18 turnovers.
Damron hopes for no interruptions the last two weeks of the season.
“We hope we get all of our scheduled games played," he said. "We want to win, but the main thing is we need to learn every time we play. We have to execute in game situations. Even tonight was good for us because we saw pressure that we will see in the postseason.”
Layne feels good about how her team is playing as they notched their 11th win in 15 outings this season.
“We continue to get better and better," she said. "We are only 15 games in, and from a coach’s standpoint I feel like we still have things to work on in the next two weeks. We are just going to try to progress and hopefully be ready for the postseason.”
Hill just missed a double-double with nine rebounds to go along with her 17 points. Five Lady Devils scored at least seven points or more in the balanced attack. Alyssa Stickler and Avery Hall led the Lady Raiders with five points each.
East Carter 10 7 3 6 -- 26
Russell 12 22 20 6 -- 60
EAST CARTER FGS FTS REBS PTS
Stickler 2-10 1-2 3 5
Swanagan 0-5 0-0 2 0
Hall 2-4 1-2 1 5
Greene 1-9 1-2 5 3
Waggoner 1-2 0-0 3 2
Steele 1-2. 2-2 3. 4
Moore 1-2 0-0 2 3
Block 0-1 0-0 0 0
Adams 0-0 0-0 1 0
Tussey 1-2 0-0 3 2
Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTALS 9-37 6-10 26 26
FG% 24.3 FT% 60.0 3PT 1-14 (Moore 1-2, Stickler 0-3, Swanagan 0-5, Hall 0-1, Greene 0-1, Waggoner 0-1, Steele 0-1) PF:12 Turnovers 18.
RUSSELL FGS FTS REBS PTS
Hill 7-11 3-6 9 17
Ross 2-9 2-2 1 7
Steele 3-6 2-2 6 8
B.Quinn 3-4 0-0 0 7
Adkins 2-7 4-6 5 8
Atkins 0-1 0-2 5 0
Maynard 1-2 0-0 0 3
A.Quinn 0-1 0-0 0 0
Jachimczuk 0-2 0-0 1 0
Sanders 3-5 2-2 3 9
Hester 0-1 0-0 1 0
Oborne 0-0 1-2 1 1
Darnell 0-0 0-0. 0 0
Team 3
TOTALS 21-49 12-20 35 60
FG% 42.9 FT% 60.0 3PT 6-16 (Steele 2-2, B. Quinn 1-2, Ross 1-6, Sanders 1-1, Maynard 1-2, Adkins 1-2, Jachimczuk 0-2) PF:8. Turnovers 8.
Officials: Chester Kouns, Dennis Cade, Cassandra Johnson.