Russell’s Aubrey Hill, Boyd County’s Harley Paynter and Rowan County’s Mason Moore have been named to participate in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series, the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and Kentucky All-Star Selection Committees announced Friday evening.
Hill averaged 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Lady Devils (20-6), who won their second consecutive 16th Region Tournament title. She is the second girl from Russell to qualify for the Kentucky All-Stars, said sports historian and former Kentucky All-Star J.R. VanHoose. The first was Regina Carroll in 1979.
Paynter dropped in 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Lady Lions, who went 17-2. Both losses were to Hill and Russell, including in the region tournament final.
Paynter is the third Lady Lion to be named a Kentucky All-Star. Paula Hatten did so in 1977 and Savannah Wheeler was one in 2019.
Moore collected 19.7 points and 10.5 points per outing for the region tournament runner-up Vikings (15-4). He is the sixth Rowan County boy named a Kentucky All-Star, preceded by Kelly Wells (1990), Chris Martin (1991), Bryantt Furman (2005), D.J. Townsend (2012) and Adam Wing (2012).
The games will be played on June 11 at the Owensboro Sportscenter and on June 12 at Southport High School in Indianapolis. Tickets will be available in May at owensborosportscenter.com.