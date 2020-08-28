It took just one phone call to keep both of Madeline Hill’s college aspirations intact.
The Russell graduate had decided to stay in the Bluegrass and focus on her studies to become a nurse. Her destination was diverted when Jeff Lennox came calling.
The Barton College volleyball coach described the amazing opportunity that awaited her and asked her to come to Wilson, North Carolina, for a visit.
“It surprised me,” Hill said. “I wasn’t expecting it. He told me about the school and team. Coach Lennox told me how great it was, and he thought I would love it.
“It’s kind of small, but the campus is beautiful. It’s a real tight-knit community. Everybody is super friendly and nice. I do love it.”
Russell’s volleyball coach, Tiffany Perry, said Hill excelled at her position and that the Bulldogs will find out that the libero and defensive specialist can contribute from multiple spots on the floor.
“I think Barton found a well-rounded individual in Madeline,” Perry said. “She is a great libero and back-row player, but she can set and she can hit. … She has a good serve and has the personality that you want on your team.”
“Madeline is one of the sweetest, most genuine people that most people will never get the pleasure of knowing,” she added. “She is a really great kid and would do anything for anybody. She was always positive.”
She signed her letter of intent at her home over the summer. Hill can still prepare for her future profession while playing the game she loves.
“I had offers from other schools, but they didn’t have a nursing program or they were really far away,” Hill said. “That’s why when Barton reached out to me, I found out they have a really good nursing program and an amazing school. I knew that I had to take the opportunity and come play here.”
Perry recently found out Barton has a connection to Russell. The school’s choir director, Theresa Russell, informed her the college was named after a distant relative of her husband.
Russell finished 31-4 in 2019 and dropped just 14 totals sets during last year’s campaign. The Lady Devils’ thrilling comeback in the region semifinals fell a couple of points short, but Hill said it meant a lot to her to have a successful senior season.
“We worked really hard together,” Hill said. “We wanted to win, and we did everything we could to try and do that. We didn’t want to give up and we kept pushing.”
“We all had one common goal of winning,” she added. “I think that is what really kept the matches at three sets and helped us win most of our games.”
Hill started playing volleyball in seventh grade and was part of a special senior group at Russell, one that has been with Perry the longest after she was named head coach in 2014. Perry, who was also a libero at Russell, said the group shares a love for the game.
“She needs to be confident in who she is,” Perry said of Hill. “Confidence can go a long way in a player. Madeline is more dedicated than I ever thought about being. That says a lot because I don’t like to lose, and I wanted to be the best at my position. She is so hard-working and dedicated.”
Lennox enters his ninth season leading the Barton men’s and women’s volleyball programs. The Bulldogs are a Division II school and a member of the Conference Carolinas. Lennox was named the 2016 conference Coach of the Year.
Lennox contacted Perry and asked her to put Hill’s stats and player profile on FieldLevel, an online network that can aid coaches in recruiting. Players can use the platform to showcase their abilities.
“I didn’t know that (Lennox) would call and talk to her,” Perry said. “Several coaches do reach out and ask about a player’s profile. If the player is serious about playing in college, it’s a good opportunity and a tool for that.”
Barton tallied an 11-13 record last season with a roster that featured just one senior. The Bulldogs earned D-II Tournament berths in the previous two years and recorded 23 victories last season. They also collected back-to-back conference tournament titles in 2017 and 2018.
“I knew I would be going into a great program,” Hill said. “I signed the letter of intent at my house. It was really special. My family made it really special for me. It was so nice.
“I’m excited. I know there will be some hard competition. It will be extremely tough, but I am ready for it.”
Nursing has become an important part of Hill’s life and is dedicated to assisting patients in their time of need after she graduates. She has been inspired by the work of her family.
“My mom is a nurse practitioner,” Hill said. “I was able to volunteer last year at King’s Daughters Medical Center and help a bunch of people. I just love it. I love getting the chance to help people. A bunch of people in my family work in the medical field. It just seems right.”
(606) 326-2654 |