SUMMIT If Boyd County’s Cole Hicks had been any hotter from the floor Tuesday night, the nets would’ve been charred.
Hicks, a sophomore, put up 22 points in the first half, before resting much of the second half, in the Lions 83-55 win over Lawrence County.
“We’ve got three or four of them that spend an awful lot of time in here and you’ve seen it before where they kind of get in a groove,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said of Hicks’s hot streak. “Our guys have been really good this year about finding that hot guy and I feel we did a great job of that tonight as well.”
This is Boyd County’s fifth straight win over their former district foes.
“I feel like we played really well last night in a big district win [against Betsy Layne], and then you come down here and play a really good Boyd County team,” Lawrence County coach Chandler Thompson said. "That’s good for us as a measuring stick to see where we are and where we need to be. Overall, this game will help us at some point later on down the road. Hats off to them. They’re a really good team, a really well-coached team and I hope to see them win the 16th Region."
Hicks went off like a rocket from the jump. Four of his first five made buckets where from beyond the arc.
The Bulldogs struggled to get their legs under them. Their first made basket came five
minutes into the game.
Going into the second quarter, Lawrence County found itself down 20-7, making just three field goals in the first frame.
The Bulldogs looked more put together on offense in the second quarter, but that didn’t slow Boyd County down.
The Lions swelled their lead to a 49-19 margin by the end of the first half.
“We wanted to get as many stops as we could get,” Anderson said of his team’s mindset in the second quarter. “One and done. It seems the more we get of those, that’s when run happens. That’s always been the emphasis and that was it tonight.”
Boyd County ended the second quarter on a 22-2 run, allowing zero made field goals from the Bulldogs during that stretch.
Hicks added two more 3s to his tally in the second quarter. The guard shot 89% from the field.
Lawrence County was led in the first half by senior Will Lafferty with 10 points. He and junior Andrew Bloomfield were the only Bulldogs with a made field goal to that point.
“They stepped up. They’ve had really good years for us this year,” Thompson said. “Those two, along with Kaden Gillespie, who’s coming off of a leg injury, are our only three guys with a lot of varsity experience. So to have them step up into a leadership
role has been huge for us. They’ve done a really good job with that so far.”
Boyd County continued to run roughshod over Lawrence County in the third quarter, even with Hicks punching out his timecard for the night before the end of the quarter.
“On the offensive end, the more we share it, we’re lethal sometimes,” Anderson said.
By the end of the third frame, the Lions had a running clock and a 74-35 lead.
Boyd County got some folks from deeper down the bench into the rotation in the fourth quarter, but kept a sizable lead to the end for the victory.
“We have a circle of 16 or 17 guys that I really feel are all for each other,” Anderson said. “They all work extremely hard and it’s good when you have games like this where everybody can be a part. They know, and we emphasize it every day, that everyone has a role and a place, but it’s good that you can pay them with some varsity time.”
Even with his early exit, Hicks led all scorers with 26 points, with six made from behind the arc. Freshman Jacob Spurlock was right behind him with 21 points and five made 3-pointers.
Lawrence County was led by junior Andrew Bloomfield with 18.
The Bulldogs (11-8) look ahead to a 58th district game against Floyd Central on Friday.
“It’s a big district game,” Thompson said. “Hopefully tonight, seeing that physicality and seeing the way they guard will help us when we play Floyd on Friday. It’s no different than our district game we played last night, we have to come in focused, ready to execute, and play hard for 32 minutes.”
Boyd County (12-4) travels Saturday to Nicholas County to play Campbell County in the Auto Owners/GHC Insurance Classic.
“They’re really good and have been for a long time,” Anderson said of Campbell County. “We really try to put our guys in a position where they play really good people. Campbell has been to the state tournament probably three or four of the last five or six years. They’re very good. They’re a veteran ball club and playing really well of late. So it’s good for us to play people like that.”
LAWRENCE CO. FG FT REB TP
Bloomfield 7-13 3-4 5 18
Lafferty 6-14 2-6 2 16
Perry 2-9 4-4 6 8
Marcum 2-10 2-2 4 7
Davis 0-1 4-4 3 4
Horn 1-1 0-0 0 2
Ratliff 0-5 0-0 2 0
Skaggs 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 5
TOTAL 18-53 15-20 28 55
FG Pct.: .33.9. FT Pct.: 75. 3-pointers: 4-19 (Lafferty 2-4, Bloomfield 1-2, Marcum 1-6,C. Ratliff 0-3, Perry 0-4). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 10-11 0-0 6 26
Spurlock 8-14 0-1 7 21
Ellis 5-10 0-0 7 10
Martin 3-11 4-8 1 10
Taylor 2-5 0-0 0 5
R. Holbrook 2-5 0-0 6 4
Jones 1-1 0-0 0 3
Lewis 1-1 0-0 1 2
D. Smith 1-3 0-0 2 2
T. Holbrook 0-1 0-0 5 0
Crum 0-1 0-0 1 0
J. Smith 0-1 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 33-64 4-9 36 83
FG Pct.: 51.5. FT Pct.: 44.4. 3-pointers: 13-29 (Hicks 6-7, Spurlock 5-9, Jones 1-1, Taylor 1-4, Crum 0-1, R. Holbrook 0-1, J. Smith 0-1, D. Smith 0-2, Martin 0-3). PF: 16 Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14
LAWRENCE CO. 7 12 16 20 — 55
BOYD CO. 20 29 25 9 — 83
