Jim Hicks figured out quickly he'd made a mistake.
Having postponed for years the postgraduate work necessary to become eligible for principalship, Hicks completed his Rank I program after stepping away as Shelby Valley's boys basketball coach in 2020.
"Immediately I realized, man, I've screwed up," Hicks said. "I finished (the program) because I wanted to do it ... but I have no desire to be a principal. I'm never gonna be a principal. I want to coach basketball. That's where my passion and my love is."
Hicks confirmed that with his uncle, Billy Hicks, the winningest coach in state history who retired from Scott County in 2019.
"We're real close, and Billy kept telling me, 'Bud, you've still got that fire in your gut. You don't have it out of you yet,'" Jim Hicks said.
Johnson Central is counting on it.
The Golden Eagles introduced Hicks as their new girls basketball coach on Thursday night.
The job is nothing new — this coming winter will be Hicks's 20th as a head high school basketball coach — but there is one change: he will be coaching girls for the first time.
“Basketball is basketball,” Hicks said. “I've always said, it's not about the Xs and Os, it’s about the ...”
Hicks paused for a second, realizing he would have to tweak one of the most time-worn coaching cliches.
“I can't say Henrys and Joes anymore; I’ve got to say the Sarahs and Suzys,” he concluded with a chuckle.
Hicks recognizes his calling card of outward intensity may need a slight rework, vowing greater positivity in his demeanor. But the basics of his approach and focus on player development will be the same, he said.
“We're gonna be intense, we're gonna be working extremely hard and we’re gonna pressure (opponents) from the time you get off the bus to the end of the game,” Hicks said. “It's a fun style to coach, and it's a fun style for kids to play. That’s not gonna change at all.”
Hicks's boys teams at Owsley County, Greenup County, Bath County, Grant County and Shelby Valley combined to go 322-203. His resume includes five district tournament titles, five region tournament semifinals trips, one region runner-up finish, three 15th Region All "A" Classic crowns and one small-school state semifinal berth.
Four of Shelby Valley's seasons under Hicks ended at the hands of his new employer, including in the 2014 region tournament final.
That night in the Expo — and others like it — have left Hicks with one more goal as a coach.
"We've come close to winning the big one," he said. "We haven't, and that's something that I want to do, is walk on the floor at Rupp Arena as a head coach. I'm gonna work my butt off and do everything I can to make that happen before I step away."
And when that happens, he intends for it to be in the same position he’s in now.
“I want to make sure that you put this in big quotes,” Hicks told a reporter, “I'm taking this job at Johnson Central. I'm not taking another job. This is gonna be it. I’m gonna be committed definitely for the next eight to 10 years.
“I’m not moving no more. We're gonna sell our house, we're gonna buy a house up there that’s gonna be our residence, and me and my wife both are gonna retire there. ... This is it. This is gonna be my last hurrah in coaching.”
That sounded good to Johnson Central athletic director Tommy McKenzie, who said Hicks fit the following criteria: a desire to continue the Golden Eagles’ “great tradition” and be part of the community, high character, motivated and willing to work with fellow coaches, and basketball-knowledgeable.
“Coach Hicks came very highly recommended to us. From our first conversation, we knew that he’d be a great fit for Johnson Central High School,” McKenzie said. “We’re excited for him to get started and to see our girls basketball program continue to grow and succeed at the district, regional and state levels.”
Hicks, who turns 51 in May, is married to Mellanie. The couple has a daughter, 11-year-old Addison Jo.
Hicks is an Evarts alumnus. He attended Lees Junior College and Union College and has done postgraduate coursework at Union and the Cumberlands.
(606) 326-2658 |