ASHLAND James Ingles took the field under less than ideal circumstances at Ashland’s soccer complex on Tuesday night.
Boyd County’s backup goalkeeper entered the fray of Lions-Tomcats in the first half of a 1-0 game. He replaced starter Carter Gibson, who sustained a significant cut on his head and was taken to the hospital. And Ingles had been on the business end of a similar collision last year in junior varsity play, which resulted in a concussion, Boyd County coach Logan Price said.
It didn’t result in reticence, though. Ingles snuffed out no fewer than four budding Ashland scoring chances in the final 53 minutes of Boyd County’s 2-0 victory.
“I’ll be honest, if it was a guy who played on the field and had the opportunity a lot, it would not be as impressive. We do always talk about next man up,” Price said. “But as a goalkeeper, I think that’s the hardest to be the next man up. There’s a lot of expectations, especially coming in behind Carter.
“And also, to see that (collision) and still have the goalie mindset of, ‘That’s my ball,’ was very impressive from a sophomore.”
Ingles and the Lions’ defense made a goal from Alec Lawson in the 12th minute and Grant Chaffin’s tally 10 seconds from halftime stand up to move to 1-0 in 63rd District seeding. That’s more important than usual because the district retained the model it put in place last year due to COVID-19 protocol in which the Lions, Tomcats and Russell only play each other once.
“There’s no shying away from that,” Price said of the significance of the game. “There’s steps that have to be done every single game, every single season, and this was a step in the right direction. ... They knew the job at hand, and they got it done.”
Lawson knocked in Aiden McCoy’s assist in front of the net in the 12th minute for what proved to be the game-winner. Chaffin doubled the lead just before intermission, going far-post from the right side.
That was all Ashland keeper Sawyer Frazier surrendered, despite Boyd County making four scoring chances materialize in the first nine minutes. Frazier stopped a shot with his feet in the sixth minute and came out feet-first in the 13th minute and with his shin two minutes later to do it again. He stopped a 1-on-1 five minutes from halftime.
Frazier drew kudos from both coaches after the game.
“Our keeper’s come a long way in a very short amount of time, and he’s developing into being a very good keeper,” Ashland coach Preston Freeman said. “Even though we got our butt kicked 2-0, I think that score was worse than 2-0, honestly. I think that was more of a 5, 6-0 game to Boyd County.”
Ingles stood strong for the Lions (5-0) as Ashland (1-3-1) made its second-half charge, with a little help from his friends.
Ingles disrupted a ball into the box intended for the head of the Tomcats’ Drew Clark in the 57th minute, he dove on a carom on a 75th-minute corner kick, and he slapped a shot over the crossbar in the 78th that drew a wide-eyed chuckle of amazement from Price.
Additionally, McCoy body-blocked an indirect free kick from extremely close range in the 66th minute, and Clayton Hampton swept a ball off the Lions’ goal line in the 79th.
Gibson took the brunt of a collision with teammate Maverick Boyd in the 18th minute. Boyd, who had a cut on his chin that Price expected would require stitches after the game, was able to continue with first bandages and then a red wrap that ran over the top of his head and below his chin.
Price credited Boyd County athletic trainer Tabby Smith, as well as Ashland personnel, for their work on Gibson and Boyd.
“The dude looks like something out of Mankind from WWE out there,” Price cracked, in reference to Gibson. “He looks at me and says, ‘I’m good,’ and I’m like, ‘Dude, you look like you just got through, like, a steel cage match.’ ... He knew his birthday, knew his name, he knew where he was at.
“We look forward to getting Carter back. He’s had the nickname ‘Tank’ since middle school. I told him, I thought we retired that last year.”
Boyd County has won its last 12 games against Ashland. Freeman said he sees flashes of the Tomcats being able to close that gap, but not cohesively enough yet.
“At the end of the day, Boyd County had 11 guys, and (when) they put on 12, 13, 14, 15, every single one of them wanted it,” Freeman said. “I can look at my team, and I didn’t have 11 guys that wanted it out there today.”
